Tenant evicted from Auckland apartment after guests urinated in elevator

An Auckland renter has had his tenancy terminated after his guests urinated in an elevator of his apartment building, despite repeated warnings to keep them under control.

The Tenancy Tribunal heard tenant Sioeli Pilkington Langi breached his obligations as a tenant by making excessive noise that disturbed his neighbours in the Harvard Apartments in the CBD.

His guests urinated in the shared elevator on two separate occasions, the tribunal heard.

Adjudicator Robert Kee said in his decision the tenant had proved he could not control his disruptive behaviour or inconsiderate guests, despite having been warned.

“Fellow apartment residents should not have to tolerate such disgusting behaviour as urinating in their shared space,” he said.

The building’s body corporate charged Langi’s landlord $1242 in call-out and administration fees as a result of the tenant and his guests, which Kee ordered the tenant to pay.

Kee had previously heard another application by the landlord to end Langi’s tenancy, however he declined that application “by a fine margin”.

In the first application, the landlord cited nine separate incidents of bad behaviour by the tenant, including allowing guests to vomit and draw graffiti in common areas.

Kee said then he was “putting the tenant on notice” that if there were further incidents of anti-social behaviour, the tenancy would be terminated.

“The tenant must appreciate that he is responsible for his guests’ behaviour and it may lead to the tenancy being terminated.”

The tenant also had to forfeit $1009 in bond to pay back his landlord for body corporate fees incurred because of excessive noise.

Kee ruled it would be “inequitable” not to terminate the tenancy and returned possession of the apartment to Point Property and Portfolio Management Limited.

