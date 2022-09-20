Auckland landlord must pay tenant $38k after renting out cold, draughty garage

A dwelling on Auckland’s North Shore was advertised as a self-contained two-bedroom flat, but it was a partly converted garage. (Image from Google Street View)

An Auckland landlord who rented out what was advertised as a flat but turned out to be a partly converted garage has been ordered to pay nearly $40,000 in compensation and damages.

Two tenants, whose names are suppressed, responded to an advertisement for a two-bedroom self-contained flat in 2018, according to a recently released Tenancy Tribunal decision.

But the flat, in the Auckland suburb of Narrow Neck, was in fact a partly converted garage and not self-contained, as it lay beneath the main part of the house occupied by the landlord and her family.

The tenants said they had no access to the upstairs of the North Shore property.

The tenants gave evidence the premises suffered from some “major inadequacies” that negatively affected their use and enjoyment of the premises.

They said the metal garage door took up almost all of one living room wall. It was uninsulated and had a large gap around it of 50mm that had to be stuffed with material to limit the draughts.

The garage floor was concrete with carpet glued directly to it and the premises suffered from high humidity and dampness, causing mould growth and a prevalence of slugs, they said.

Tribunal adjudicator Bryan King said the draughts and lack of insulation contributed to the issues, with cold and dampness experienced by the tenants.

They said the landlord, Sara Hong, also became a constant presence in the garden area immediately outside the sliding doors to their living space.

They said Hong's presence was “unsettling and disturbing” and undermined their peace, comfort and privacy.

King found the premises were not lawfully able to be occupied as a dwelling for a separate household unit and they were therefore unlawful premises.

The tribunal was provided with evidence from council files that indicated the original building consent was for a dwelling with two upstairs and one downstairs bedroom.

Later, the downstairs bedroom was partitioned into two which, it seems, may not have required a building permit, King said. Consent was later obtained to install a bathroom in the downstairs area.

However, there was no suggestion consent had ever been obtained for the premises to be used as a place of residence for a separate household unit, unconnected to occupation of the upstairs part of the property, King said.

Hong was ordered to pay $38,780 in total for various breaches, including renting unlawful premises, breaching a right to quiet enjoyment and not providing a form of heating.