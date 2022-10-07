Pilot goes to High Court in bid to buy Auckland apartment from retired couple

A retired couple have been ordered to sell their apartment, in Auckland’s Metropolis building, to an international pilot. (File photo)

An international airline pilot has gone to the High Court after a retired couple initially said they’d sell him their apartment, then withdrew from the agreement.

Grant Armishaw sought a summary judgment for the transfer of De Shan Huang and Xiu Feng Huang’s apartment in Auckland’s Metropolis building.

The High Court at Auckland heard the Huangs, a retired couple, and Armishaw, a pilot who lives in Doha, Qatar, entered into a written agreement for the sale and purchase of the apartment in March 2021.

Armishaw did not want to buy the accompanying car park and storage unit, so the Huangs intended to transfer them to their son, Gang Huang.

Later that month, Armishaw paid a $52,250 deposit to the Huangs’ real estate agent.

However, in April, the Huangs’ lawyers said there was a legal issue impeding the couple from transferring the car park and storage locker to their son.

They asked if Armishaw could “explore other options” for settlement.

The following month, the lawyers told Armishaw progress had been slow due to “unexpected family issues” and they would be unable to remove the car park and storage unit from the title.

When the settlement did not go through that winter, Armishaw’s lawyers advised the Huangs’ lawyers they were in breach of contract.

In October, Mr Huang emailed Armishaw’s lawyer in Mandarin, alleging they were misled by a real estate agent and exploited due to their age and language difficulties.

The case was heard by Associate Judge Clive Taylor at the High Court at Auckland.

Armishaw said the summary judgment for the transfer should be granted as the Huangs had no arguable defence to his claim.

They had a legally binding agreement for him to buy their apartment, he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Huangs argued they were persuaded to enter the agreement and could not understand English.

Kenneth Sun, acting for the Huangs, submitted the couple were induced or influenced by an agent into entering the agreement.

They could not understand English and only spoke Mandarin Chinese, the court heard.

However, Armishaw’s lawyer Anthony Woodhouse argued the couple must have some English proficiency. They had lived in New Zealand for about 20 years and had bought apartments in that time, he said.

Judge Taylor sided with Armishaw and ordered the Huangs to transfer the property to him within 20 working days.

They must also pay court costs.