Auckland couple lose $66k house deposit after long-running dispute with builder

A former employee of EKG Construction said Vikram Gill would find “any excuse” not finish his clients’ houses.

A West Auckland couple who have waited three years for their house to be finished have bitten the bullet and terminated their contract following a long-running dispute with their builder.

Jyotika Kumar said she and her husband Sanjeev had “had enough” and decided to call time on the project – despite that meaning they lost their $66,000 deposit.

They had been paying $1500 a week between the mortgage on their build and the rental they lived in and it had become unsustainable, she said.

“We are tired of crying every day and continually losing money.”

READ MORE:

* Auckland builder using 'any excuse' as couple wait three years for home to be finished

* Auckland house builder charged North Shore man 'inflated' Waiheke prices

* Rogue south Auckland builder Sanjay Kumar leaves trail of destruction



The Kumars earlier alleged builder EKG Construction had abandoned work on their house in an effort to force their hand to terminate the contract.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Three years and $630,000 later, the house remains incomplete with wires hanging out of the wall, joinery left uninstalled, no driveway, patches of wallboard left unrepaired and bathroom sinks lying on the floor.

“My friend called me because she saw the story, and she realised why I had disappeared for three years. I lost my social life because of the stress.”

In addition to losing their deposit, the Kumars estimated it would cost about $150,000 to complete their house.

“I will have to somehow find the money to borrow from someone,” Jyotika Kumar said.

When the couple signed the contract with Vikram Gill of EKG Construction, they relied on the fact he was a member of New Zealand Certified Builders (NZCB) and that the contract had been written by the NZCB.

Kumar said her experience served as a cautionary tale to others to be aware of template contracts from building industry associations.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Three years and $630,000 later, Jyotika Shai and Sanjeev Kumar are still waiting for their house in Glen Eden to be finished.

NZCB chief executive Malcolm Fleming said he had received a formal complaint against EKG Construction, but investigations were still ongoing.

“Having only received a formal complaint from the Kumars on the August 9, the investigation is still proceeding.”

Fleming did not respond to broader allegations about EKG Construction. He said a judge or arbitrator would be best suited to make a decision on the dispute between the Kumars and EKG.

“NZCB encourages the parties to settle their differences amicably, but the association accepts that human emotions often conspire against that outcome,” he said.

“It is rare that a NZCB member has acted so unprofessionally that their acts or omissions justify termination of membership, but on those occasions, appropriate disciplinary action is taken promptly.”

David White/Stuff Vikram Gill of EKG Construction said he would only finish the Kumars’ house if they held back from being quoted in a news story. Four weeks later, no further work had been done on the house.

Vikram Gill of EKG Construction denied allegations he was intentionally delaying finishing his clients’ houses. He said the reported claims of his former clients were “pure lies”.

He said the Kumars’ house had been delayed due to a combination of workers getting sick, the materials and labour shortage, as well as variations and disputes.

Further, he had had to issue a stop work order for four months over a $7000 dispute about whether the fire rating of a wall had been signed off by Auckland Council, he said.

Jyotika Kumar said the $7000 was in escrow and alleged the stop work order was yet another of Gill’s delay tactics.

Have you had dealings with EKG Construction? Contact jonathan.killick@stuff.co.nz