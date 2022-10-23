How I saved $200,000 by deciding not to sell my home: An anatomy of a failed house sale

Kelly Dennett had her eyes on her dream home – but she never would have predicted what transpired.

Six months after cancelling a $720,000 offer on a three bedroom home, Kelly Dennett learned the same house sold for $530,000. She examines how it nearly went all wrong.

When I try to pinpoint the moment where I nearly lost my wits, I come back to the walk-in pantry.

By then it was too late, of course, because I was already embroiled in a contract to buy the three bedroom home in Wainuiomata. But whenever I think back to why I was so keen on this house, I think of that May afternoon when I took through a trusted builder, and they mentioned that if I just knocked out this wall, I’d have a nice walk-in pantry.

I’m getting ahead of myself, though. That’s not where this story begins.

This story really begins in December when I started talking more loudly about wanting to upsize.

I’d bought my one bedroom, 50sqm unit in Wellington in 2018 for just $310,000, locking it in with a large deposit, and low interest rates that allowed me to make extra payments. When the council valued it a few months later at $320,000, it felt like I’d won Lotto.

In 2021 the RV was revised again – to a comical $590,000. By that stage I’d been stalking valuation sites for months, watching as my unit earned more than I did in a positively boiling market.

Although I couldn’t really believe a one bedroom would go for that much, it did have sea views, was renovated, and every single property I’d viewed that year had always sold for way more than its online valuation. So, I’ll admit, I put some stock in it.

JASON DORDAY/ STUFF Investors who needed mortgages to buy a property fell to a 20-year low in September, says CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall.

Which is all to say that, by the end of the year, I thought I was in a good financial position.

In December I told a friend that lockdown had convinced me I’d grown out of my home, and I was dying for a backyard and a pet.

“If you’re going to sell,” Lucy said, “You should do it now.”

What did Lucy know then, that I should have known, too? 2021 had ended with substantial property value growth. In Wellington the median price was $962,000 - having already grown 30% the year before.

I thought I had time. I decided to wait out the summer.

Perhaps this was my biggest mistake.

“November was the peak of the market,” Harcourts agent Layne Hughes told me this week. By the time I engaged Hughes to sell my home in April, she’d been a real estate agent for years. Despite hearing horror stories about pushy agents, Hughes and I had a good rapport, and I could see she was just as perplexed about what would transpire as I was.

SUPPLIED Layne Hughes from Harcourts: ‘I think in the beginning we both had high expectations.’

So what happened over summer, to make things turn on a dime? “The CCCFA rolled out.”

The Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act meant banks were scrutinising buyers’ spending closely - and more often were denying home loans.

“People were focussing on Christmas, having holidays,” says Hughes. “Then all of a sudden, they didn’t qualify for lending.

“March was when we started to see the true effects…instead of having five tenders to open on auction day, you had one or two. And the thing with real estate is, everything you’re basing your current stuff on is a month or six weeks old, and this market moved so fast…” Hughes put her hands up for emphasis.

So by the time I was shopping around in Wellington for a new home, thinking mine would go for a pretty penny?

“You were using old data. That data was irrelevant.”

Hughes was right. In March, the cool autumnal winds of change had started to settle. Although once I’d jostled for space in pokey rooms at open homes, waiting in a queue to ask questions, post-summer I was standing in spacious houses with agents practically trailing me around.

In hindsight, I should have been spooked by this, but instead, it spurred me on.

A mortgage broker estimated I could afford to make offers up to $750,000. If my unit sold $100,000 under RV - which even then seemed incongruous with our data, which we now know was bad - I would have had a deposit of up to $300,000. I calculated my outgoings would be very close to being the same, as I’d no longer be paying a Body Corporate fee on top of my mortgage.

It seemed like a no-brainer, and so I took all my chips and I put them on a three-bedroom house in Wainuiomata with a fireplace, a large fenced backyard, and beautiful hardwood floors.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Kelly Dennett: This house seemed like a no-brainer.

After haggling over price and conditions for about a week my offer of $720,000, contingent on selling my home, an acceptable LIM and builder’s report, was accepted. How did I arrive at this number? In 2019 the property had an RV of $420,000, which I knew would have substantially increased as the market inflated. Similar sized homes in Wellington, or even nearby Petone, were going for well above – $800,000 or $900,000, so with a small commute, I figured I was almost getting a bargain.

The deal was complicated. The vendors were making an offer on another property and so not only did our conditions, deposit and settlement dates have to line up, they also had a better offer clause which meant that if anyone usurped my offer, I’d be out of a house, and out of pocket for the costs of selling mine.

I wasted no time. I listed my home for sale with Hughes, we set an auction date in May, and I waited.

“I think in the beginning we both [had high expectations],” Hughes said when I asked her point-blank, was I after too much money? “But as we moved closer through the campaign, and we got that buyer feedback, and we learned more about what was happening, then we got realistic.”

Sales figures in the area suggested comparable sales had broadly been between $385,000 and $700,000. While our twice-weekly open homes were positive initially, with quite a few first-time buyers through the doors as predicted, the price feedback was immediately grim, with noises of somewhere in the 400s.

People loved the views, though. They liked my renovations, and the location was good - but there was no car-park, and it was up a steep staircase.

Meanwhile, I did my due diligence on the Wainuiomata home. I’d need to rewire it, replace or get rid of the woodburner, and resurface the driveway. The bathroom needed updating, and yes, I was set on knocking out that wall and putting in a pantry.

While I didn’t mind a longer commute, I needed to add a costly train journey into the mix. While I’d envisioned having friends around for dinner by the fire, I wondered how my carless city-slicker mates would get themselves to Wainui. But the home had a lot going for it. It was spacious, there was outdoor potential, and it had been recently painted and re-roofed.

Two weeks out from auction, interest in my property was low. Hughes and I pinned our hopes on one very keen potential buyer who indicated his budget could maybe stretch to early-to-mid 400s. This seemed promising.

Keeping a watchful eye on all of this was the agent for the Wainuiomata vendor. I was keenly aware they were trying to buy another property, and as I ticked off the conditions, conversations with that agent were frequent. I felt the pressure of needing to sell. Over six weeks we exchanged about 80 texts and countless phone calls, and while I know she had a job to do, I found the contact tiring.

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF If property owners are not willing to drop their asking prices to make a sale, they should not blame the auctioneer, Aaron Davis says.

What I didn’t know then, was a whole chain of sales were dependent on my unit selling. It’s my understanding that as many as three other deals depended on it. Hughes opted not to tell me this, but she was fielding calls from multiple agents asking about my sale. It was a house of cards.

I’ve learned that when the market slows, people are more inclined to make subject-to-sale offers to hedge their bets. This creates stringent conditions for everyone, with deadlines for conditions and deposits like a series of waterfalls.

By the time the auction rolled around, reality had set in. We knew of just one person coming and while he’d indicated a good budget, without the competition, it seemed obvious he’d low ball.

In the hours before, I was still doing my sums. Interest rates had risen, and my anticipated deposit had melted faster than an ice cube on a sunny day.

I still had to pay a commission, account for my marketing expenses, and, if I wanted to get really technical, account for the cost of my renovations. My outgoings in Wainui would be much higher. The numbers were ugly: My mortgage was shaping up to be about $1100 a fortnight, plus doubled rates. As I added up things like Netflix, my gym membership, the costs of my new pet and commute, my world started to shrink.

How tight would it be? After all my outgoings, I was looking at being left with about $500 a week, which would have to cover petrol and groceries, the odd night out, and whatever was leftover, if anything, would be saved.

It left little to no room for holidays or travel, but riskier: leaving me vulnerable to being unable to settle big bills, in any emergency situation that I knew could absolutely happen. I’d read and written all about it.

Says Hughes, “There was a point where I think you realised those numbers were not going to work.”

Our ongoing frank conversations meant that Hughes was unsurprised when I flat out rejected the sole bid at auction: $385,000. Lower than even my lowest projections. This was an even bigger drop than the 15% hit to Wellington city prices in the past year.

We kept the property listed for another few weeks, but reduced open homes to one a week, and then eventually appointment only. We were fighting a cross current at that point - buyers are turned off by stagnant listings and I couldn’t face putting more money into another marketing campaign to make it look like we’d dusted it off and spit-shined it.

In July the jig was up, and we pulled the listing - but not before our auction day bidder tried again. Another offer, this time in writing.

Hughes drove all the way to my home, hiked up 66 stairs, to sit in my lounge and cringe as she told me it was for the same amount - $385,000.

I had to laugh.

While it seems obvious now, the decision to walk away was not easy. Millennials are often confronted with criticism that we spend too much on stuff that doesn’t matter. The yoga classes. The Netflix. The dog. Without life’s frills I’m sure I would have been able to afford the Wainuiomata home. I might even have been happy there.

But as my father told me, we have to be honest about the way we want to live. Did I want to avoid all the things I loved about Wellington - its dining, its literature and performance art, its social life, so I could sit at home with my walk-in pantry and my dog? Not really, but maybe I could stand it for awhile?

Did I want to find a way to balance having a financially resilient life with enjoying all of its frills? Yes, I absolutely did.

And there the answer lay.

This week, when I learned Wainuiomata sold for $530,000 - nearly $200,000 less than my offer - my gasp was heard around the office. While agent listings around Wellington shout of stark differences between BEO and RVs, statistics from TradeMe paint a gentler picture of price drops. It said in September, the average price drop on a property for sale ‘by negotiation’ and ‘asking price’ was $41,900.

September marked the second month in a row where 9% of properties listed for sale ‘by negotiation’ and ‘asking price’ saw a price drop, compared to 3% in September, 2021. Real Estate.co.nz figures suggest much bigger drops – 36% of its listings had a price reduction in September.

Supplied Katrina Shanks: ‘You would have forgotten what you’d paid for it.’

Financial Advice NZ chief executive Katrina Shanks says the key questions people need to ask themselves when weighing up a financial decision, is essentially what my dad said, too – be realistic about how you live.

“The key thing is to understand what your risk tolerance is. For some people, they will be very comfortable with a higher level of debt. Others may not be. It’s holistically looking at your life and how you want to live. I think many people stretch to get into their first home. It’s not abnormal, [homeownership] is in our DNA, and as Kiwis we stretch ourselves to try to achieve that.”

I feel a smidgen better when Shanks says, our lifestyles have become more complex, our expectations higher. “We like to go on overseas trips, and have an electric bike, and have a latte.” There was nothing wrong with that, just like there was nothing wrong my other option: living a frugal and simple life.

Would I have been crazy to spend $720,000 on a home that ended up having such a huge price reduction? “I don’t think so,” says Shanks. “For most people, property is a long term investment, not a short term investment.”

But Hughes was shocked at the drop - she hadn’t seen anything that substantial in this market. And she points out that if I had moved in, and seen a three bedroom down the road sell for $200,000 less, I would have been “ropeable”, she says, at the same time I say, “devastated”.

The irony, Hughes pointed out, is that my numbers would definitely have worked on $530,000. But the sale chain contributed to the undoing.

“What’s been really strange about your experience, is that Wainuiomata… had a hard line when you were on paper, because they were buying elsewhere,” Hughes said. “Their position obviously changed, but because they [relisted with another agent], if they had come back to you, and said, we’re now in the market for X, Y, Z…”

If, indeed.