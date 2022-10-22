How to get your rent reduced: Ways to prove your landlord is overcharging you

If you have a problem with a tenant or landlord, you can go to the Tenancy Tribunal for help.

Evidence that similar or higher quality rentals in your area are going for cheaper could be the key to getting the Tenancy Tribunal to order your landlord to lower your rent.

It comes as a tenant successfully argued to the tribunal that weekly rent of $730 for her three-bedroom property in West Auckland’s Rānui exceeded the market rent by a substantial amount.

Her evidence included data on market rent in Rānui as of August, gathered from bond data by Tenancy Services, which found $580 was the median rent and $645 the upper rent.

The adjudicator ordered the woman’s landlord, BLC Management Ltd, to reduce the rent to $610.

Renters United president Geordie Rogers said market rent was determined by what a tenant could reasonably be expected to pay and what a landlord could reasonably expect to receive based on rent for similar properties.

123RF A tenant recently had her rent reduced by $120 a week after the Tenancy Tribunal ruled that her rent of $730 per week was substantially higher than the market rent for Rānui. (File photo)

If someone believed they were paying too much rent, Rogers suggested they contact their landlord with an amount they considered more reasonable, which could be guided by Tenancy Services’ market rent tool.

Landlords would largely be willing to meet the tenant in the middle, Rogers said.

He added that if a tenant objected to a rent increase or wasn’t happy with the outcome of negotiations with their landlord, it was important they keep paying rent.

“Unfortunately if you stop paying that rent it puts yourself in a very dangerous position,” he said.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Renters United president Geordie Rogers says evidence of properties of higher or similar quality being rented for less is key evidence to take to the Tenancy Tribunal.

“If you’re in rent arrears it’s very easy for the landlord to remove you from the property.”

Their next step could be to contact the Citizens Advice Bureau or Community Law, which offered free advice and may arrange mediation with the landlord or assist with an application to the Tenancy Tribunal.

At the Tenancy Tribunal the tenant should provide evidence their rent was too high.

Rogers said that could include a list of properties in the same area that were of similar or higher quality, but being rented or advertised for less than the tenant’s rental.

Low quality or broken chattels could also be used to demonstrate the rent was unfair – but Rogers warned the landlord may offer to fix or upgrade them in order to justify the rent.

“If it’s mainly about paying less money and you don't necessarily want higher quality, just stick to the evidence of other properties in the area,” he said, noting that landlords had an obligation to fix broken things within 14 days anyway.

The result of any Tenancy Tribunal hearing largely came down to adjudicator discretion, Rogers said, as the Residential Tenancies Act was “very vague” and lacking in vigorous analysis of what reasonable rent might be.

“Just because one adjudicator has ruled a certain way doesn't mean another will.”

Because of that, it could be hard for renters to make a case to the tribunal that their rent was too high because there were no criteria to compare it to, he said.

“If it was more black and white and there was more advice in what you have to prove, it would be much easier to go to the Tenancy Tribunal.”

Rogers added that tenants had to consider whether going to the tribunal would cause irreparable damage to the relationship with their landlord, which might make them reconsider renewing their lease.

“For many renters, unfortunately it’s not a risk they’re willing to take, as ultimately you want a place to live.”