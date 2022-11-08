The Auckland properties that have sat on the market the longest, and why

Property investor Matthew Ryan provides his predictions for the housing market as prices fall and auction clearance rates drop. Video first published April 4, 2022.

Houses in Auckland are taking longer to sell than in the rest of the country, with properties sitting on the market for an average of 71 days in Tāmaki Makaurau in September, Trade Me says.

That compares to an average of 67 days nationwide.

In September 2021, houses were taking an average of 51 days to sell in Auckland and 42 days nationwide.

There are, however, properties that have sat on the Auckland market for far longer, with one waiting for about 18 months to be sold.

One big factor contributing to the increased wait time was sellers unwilling to acknowledge the lower going rate as the housing market cooled in Tāmaki Makaurau, Harcourts business development manager Aaron Davis said.

A seller had to decide what was more important: making the maximum return on their property, or moving on with their lives, he said.

If they preferred the former, they should wait for the market to improve, and if they wanted the latter, they should meet buyer expectations and sell.

Here are the Auckland houses that have been advertised on Trade Me for the longest.

540 days

Trade Me/Supplied The property that has been on the market the longest in Tāmaki Makaurau is a six plus-bedroom, four-bathroom house in the suburb of Flat Bush, south Auckland.

The Auckland property that has been on the market the longest is a six plus-bedroom, four-bathroom house in the suburb of Flat Bush.

Different housing extensions are also available, meaning an extra one to two bedrooms can be added.

The house was listed on May 15, 2021 and the real estate agent is asking for enquiries over $1.8 million.

371 days

Trade Me/Supplied This North Shore house has been on the market for 371 days.

A three-bedroom, two-bathroom property on Auckland’s North Shore has been on the market since November 2, 2021, a total of 371 days.

The owner said there had been offers and they had been accepted, but deals had fallen through because he had not found new homes to move into.

The three-bedroom property is listed at $940,000 – well above the $660,000 RV listed on Trade Me.

The owner said he had recently had one offer at the asking price.

354 days

Trade Me/Supplied This Mellons Bay property was listed on November 19, 2021.

A house in the east Auckland suburb of Mellons Bay has spent 354 days on the market.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom brick and tile was listed on November 19, 2021.

The home is described as “quiet and peaceful” and “almost maintenance-free”, with no lawn to mow.

245 days

Trade Me/Supplied 22 Melandra Road, Stanmore Bay, Rodney, Auckland. Listed on March 8, 2022

A property in the suburb of Stanmore Bay was listed on March 8 and has spent a total of 245 days on the market.

It boasts a three-bedroom house and a granny flat on a 10002sqm fenced site.

The owners are asking for $1.99 million.

241 days

Trade Me/Supplied Despite being right by the beach, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom property has been on the market for 241 days.

A home by the beach in the south Auckland suburb of Waiuku has been on the market for 240 days.

The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The seller, Castaways Development, is asking for inquiries over $1.1 million.

A spokesperson from Castaways said properties were remaining on the market for so long due to a number of factors.

“The reason why I think [sales] have slowed down is the collateral of Covid, it’s inflation, it’s waiting to see what happens with interest rates,” she said.

Trade Me property sales director Gavin Lloyd said although listing viewings had dropped nationwide, demand in Auckland had “flouted the trend”.

Demand in October had jumped by 13% year-on-year, he said.

Based on the latest data from Trade Me, the top five most in-demand suburbs in the Auckland region for the month of September were Remuera, Mount Eden, Epsom, Grey Lynn and Parnell.