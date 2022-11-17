Vendor hopes to drive interest in Auckland home by offering free Tesla

An Auckland property owner has sweetened the deal for buying their home by offering a free Tesla to go with it.

An Auckland property owner is looking to stand out from the crowd by throwing in a bonus to the buyer: a brand-new Tesla.

The house – a seven bedroom, five bathroom property – has been on the market for seven weeks, but the owner threw in the offer of a new car on Tuesday due to market pressures.

Amid a market downturn, the owners of 22 Dungloe Avenue, Flat Bush, had to drop the price and do something to stand out from the other 400+ listings in Flat Bush, Barfoot & Thompson residential sales agent Kapil Rana said.

BARFOOT&THOMPSON/Supplied The downstairs area has a large living and dining area, with an open-plan kitchen.

Now on the market for offers in the $1.8 million range, interest in the house had gone up significantly since the Tesla deal, Rana said, with over 70 phone calls and 50 emails the day after it was added.

The price of the car has not been added on to the market value, but rather as a bonus, he said.

The Tesla is a Model Y, which retails for $78,243 and comes in five different colours.

After purchasing the property, the new owner would get to pick the car colour, and it will then be ordered and shipped from Tesla.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The buyer will get to choose the colour of their new Tesla Model Y. (File photo)

The house has a granny flat on the ground floor, with two bedrooms, a living area and a separate entrance. The ground floor also has the main family and dining area, with a full size kitchen.

Upstairs houses the other five bedrooms, three of which come with ensuites, while the other two share a bathroom.

Rana said there’s enough space on the property to park six cars: two in the garage and the rest on the driveway area.

“The parking is a big selling point, the houses in the area are very close together and people are struggling to find somewhere to park their car.”

Barfoot&Thompson/Supplied Barfoot & Thompson is advertising a free Tesla to go with the sale of 22 Dungloe Avenue.

The granny flat also allowed people to rent out part of the bottom floor to extended family, to help pay off the mortgage, Rana said.

Other features of the property include an electric gate with remote access, a butlers' kitchen, central air conditioning and proximity to Ormiston Town Centre.

The house sits on 476m2 of land.

The listing can be found here, with open homes going ahead this weekend.