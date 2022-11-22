Residential property managers regulated, healthy home standards extended, Housing Minister Megan Woods says
Stuff reporters11:52, Nov 22 2022
KEVIN STENT/STUFF
Residential property managers and treatment of houses contaminated by meth will be regulated and the healthy home standards deadline has been extended in new rental sector measures.
Residential property managers and treatment of houses contaminated by meth will be regulated and the healthy home standards deadline has been extended in new rental sector measures, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced Tuesday morning.