'I'm deeply sorry, I take responsibility': Director of tiny home company gone bust is former bankrupt

Podular customers say they handed over hundreds of thousands of dollars believing they would be getting their dream home but the houses were never built.

In 2019 Charles Innes was discharged from bankruptcy after the failure of several businesses. By the end of the year he was at the helm of a new company, Podular, which promised architectural modular housing for less. He’s now apologising to people who poured their life savings into homes which won’t be built. Kelly Dennett reports.

The director of a trendy prefab company that has gone into liquidation, with liquidators saying the company appears to have taken $2m in deposits without even starting builds, says his company grew too quickly and his calls for support were unheeded.

Speaking publicly for the first time since Podular collapsed, director Charles Innes has offered a “deep” apology to angry customers, as liquidators promise an investigation into the business’ affairs amid concern about the management of the company.

But Wellington man David Pirotta, who with his partner Kathryn Percival say they’ve lost $560,000 to Podular with no home to show for it, believe there are gaps in protection for people who build offsite, and he’s written to MPs, warning them construction law is out of date.

“When you build prefab they own everything until you pay the last payment,” says Pirotta. “You would think given it’s people’s homes and life savings involved that there would be some protection for consumers. There doesn't appear to be any.

“The law just hasn't caught up. Nobody in their right mind is going to sign a contract like this after hearing stories like ours, which is a shame because in theory it's a great idea.”

Charles Innes was a bankrupt in the three years leading up to his launch of Podular, following the liquidation of several of his other companies. Insolvency documents for those businesses show at least one owed half a million to Inland Revenue (IRD), with liquidators noting poor record keeping and inability to contact Innes.

Innes says during his bankruptcy he was working for a prefab cabin company which gave him the idea for Podular: architectural modular homes costing less than a typical build. His bankruptcy ceased in September 2019 and three months later he became the director of Sanders Manufacturing, which began trading as Podular, with Ilan Gross. (Together they also started Podular Housing Systems, which is the company subject to the liquidation. Gross is the majority shareholder, he was approached for comment.)

SUPPLIED A selection of houses shown in the Podular brochure.

Initially Podular marketed smaller homes and sleepouts, 13sqm to 30sqm, but began offering two to five bedroom options for $240,000. In February 2021 Innes told Stuff Podular was struggling with rapid growth, and that he had trouble finding staff as the company scaled up. It was working out of three sites and had 65 clients.

By then the prefab industry was being hailed as a solution to New Zealand’s housing crisis. Kitsets could be assembled quickly and were cheaper than the average build. They could be transported, or added onto properties for income.

One Podular client, who says he had spent $130,000 so far but with no home, said prefabrication appealed to him for the build time. “It was the sales pitch from Charles that they could deliver in 12 to 13 weeks.”

The man said in his homeland of Germany, prefab housing was easier to get lending for, and were of higher quality. “In New Zealand it’s totally the opposite. The craziest thing, we think, is there is no consumer protection. The money is gone, [and] they can just spend it. After talking to the liquidators this morning, we are on the last rank to getting money [returned].”

Speaking from overseas, prior to the liquidators’ first report which estimated customers had lost millions in deposits, for houses that hadn’t even been started, Innes told Stuff that in hindsight, “I guess the business grew very quickly. Too quick. I probably didn’t have the right supports around me, the right management, the right financial supports. I tried, and honestly, I tried to get help. It fell on deaf ears, to some degree, until it was too late really.”

Innes said Covid lockdowns stymied the business’ output and cost of supplies put the company on the back foot. “We had to get the buildings built really quickly because ...contracts were being pushed and pushed and prices were going up, and that, to some degree, just started to get worse and worse. As we wrote new contracts, pricing was updated, but there were contracts there that were written some time ago based on a pre-determined cost.”

He said he was financially ruined from the endeavour, apologised to clients he hadn’t yet spoken to, but denied reports that clients were out of pocket by up to $1m. He said some still owed him progress payments.

supplied Charles Innes as he appears in his LinkedIn profile for Podular.

That said, “I guess I’ve got them in this situation and I’m responsible for it and I need to do what I can, to help them through it. That’s what it boils down to....I’m terribly sorry.

“I take responsibility for what’s happened, and I will do what I can to help each individual customer. Some may not want to hear from me again, but I will endeavour to make contact with everybody.

“Obviously there is still a lot of water under the bridge as far as what the liquidator is doing, but if they want to reach out to me, they are most welcome, and there have been a number of people who have. Those who haven't, I will reach out to them with a solution and recommendation.

“I am deeply sorry. There’s no more I can do or say, to be honest, other than [say] ‘I’m here’. A lot of the outcome is sort of in the liquidators’ hands. When that becomes more clear, the outcome or how people get their buildings finished can be fully determined.”

While he had told clients he was “not running away”, customers Stuff spoke to were horrified that Innes was overseas. While Innes refused to disclose his location, clients believed he was in Bali.

Meanwhile, one woman told Stuff she was living in a caravan with few facilities – she emptied the toilet herself – having paid Podular $235,000 in instalments for a 70sqm home she thought was going to be her forever home. She had signed that contract in March, she said, but found herself having to “push them along”.

“You have to demand and plead, and challenge and threaten, to get progress. [Podular] has ruined my life,” she said tearfully. “I don’t know how to find a way forward.” She questioned why someone with failed businesses and a bankruptcy history would be allowed to go into business again.

That question was echoed by another person closely connected to the company, who also didn’t want to be identified. “How was he allowed to accrue debt? How come he was continuing to take on new clients when he couldn’t deliver? He’s a charming guy, he would charm the shit out of you, but he doesn’t have the competence to [deliver].

That man was angry that authorities like IRD hadn’t stepped in, and wanted to see a thorough investigation of what had transpired. IRD declined to comment.

A former contractor told Stuff that he quickly cut ties with Podular after sensing the company had cash flow issues. “I thought, I’m not going to work with people if I don’t know if their houses are going to be built. It just didn’t feel right to me.”

Describing Innes as a businessman who could “sell snow to an Eskimo”, he said Innes appeared to genuinely believe in the product he was selling. “He’s the kind of person who has a million ideas. I think he got out of his depth, he didn’t have enough cash and it sank. But it’s easy to say that from the outside. There are a lot of people who are hurt.”

Asked whether there was more consumers could have done to protect themselves, a spokesperson for Consumer NZ said Podular’s collapse was a “horrible situation”.

“And sadly it’s not unprecedented,” said Jessica Walker. “For years, we have been calling for a mandatory building warranty insurance scheme. In Queensland, Australia, such a scheme exists. Under the scheme homeowners pay for, and benefit from, the cover. They can claim for losses arising from non-completion or shoddy work. Homeowners are covered if the building isn’t completed due to liquidation.

“We think there’s a strong case for introducing such a scheme here but as far as we are aware, there are no current plans to introduce one.”

The minister of Consumer Affairs, David Clark, has been asked for comment.

Podular’s liquidator Ben Francis said liquidators’ priority was to secure Podular’s premises and relevant assets. They had spoken to several creditors and customers and were asking creditors to email details of their claims.

“We understand there are a number of current projects at various stages of completion. We are working through these at present with the assistance of our legal advisors and would ask all affected customers to email a copy of their contract and any other supporting information to info@gerryrea.co.nz.”