The highs and lows of a mortgage: Does owning a home make you happy?

Survey respondents were asked to rank their worries and housing affordability was number two - with 48% saying it was a problem.

It's the so-called “Kiwi dream”, but does owning your own home make you happy? A new survey shows homeowners are much more likely to say they’re happy, at 49% of respondents.

However, the data also revealed that Kiwis are feeling nervous about the housing market, with 83% saying they had no plans to build, buy or sell.

The exception is investment property owners, with 21% saying they planned to sell in the next year in response to rising interest rates.

More than 6500 people from around the country responded to Stuff’s latest NowNext Local survey, across a week in November. The data was weighted for gender, age and region to reflect nationally representative samples.

Rising interest rates could be about to make life more difficult. Homeowners with a mortgage spend on average 37% of their income on payments and nearly a third (28%) of survey respondents already find their payments unaffordable.

And, 16% said they wouldn’t be able to afford their home if mortgage rates increased further.

1 NEWS It comes as falling house prices, tough lending conditions and rising interest rates have potential borrowers nervous. (Video first published in July 2022)

Mortgage broker Stuart Wills said mortgages had become “enemy number one”. He had been having more conversations with clients about paying them off faster and even switching banks for a better deal.

Wills said the speed of interest rate rises had caught homeowners off guard, and he was surprised banks had not offered “mortgage holidays” like they did during the pandemic.

“This would enable someone to pay off their credit card or car loan over say the next 12-months, so they could then afford the higher repayments.”

The Stuff NowNext Local survey also showed that on the other side of the property fence there is also a strong relationship between the prospect of not being able to afford your home and feeling unhappy – 46% of people in this situation say they are unhappy against the population average of 25%.

Falling house prices are viewed with optimism by younger generations, but are causing anxiety among 35-44 year olds. Older generations remain stoic.

Mortgage broker Andrew Malcolm had observed that young buyers seem to be caught up in FOOP - “fear of overpaying” while prices were going down, but warned against waiting too long.

“Timing the market is a fool's game, time in the market is way more important.”

“It's perfectly natural to think that you can 'wait for the bottom', but with inflation, there might be a plateau that isn't easily recognisable, or it might never come.”

Malcolm said rising interest rates would push up rents and therefore house prices, meaning buyers stood to gain by buying now since they may not be able to borrow as much in the future and in the meantime miss out on growth in equity.

Sure enough, Stuff’s survey found that a third of property investors had recently put up their rents.

Stuff Renters and recent migrants (moved here in the last 5 years) that are most worried about affordable housing with 7 in 10 saying it’s one of the biggest issues their region will face.

The main reason given was costs with 46% saying their mortgage had gone up, 32% said the cost of living meant they needed more money, 12% said they needed to fund work on the property, 13% blamed increases to rateable values and another 13% said they had to pay for insulation.

Only 3% said it was because they hadn’t put up the rent in a long time.

Sarina Gibbon of the Auckland Property Investors Association said it wasn’t surprising landlords had put up rent, but she cautioned them.

“I would remind landlords to benchmark their rents against the market, not their expenditures. Time and time again, we see the tribunal striking down rents that are substantially above the market and being generally unmoved by the increase in the landlord's costs.”