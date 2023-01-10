Tenants not allowed to end fixed-term in dispute over dog

The pair rehomed their dog but this arrangement did not last. (File photo)

Tenants who wanted to get out of a fixed-term tenancy early because they were not able to find a home for their dog have had their application dismissed by the Tenancy Tribunal.

Fiona Gwynn and Jeffrey Ryan went to the Tenancy Tribunal seeking an early release from their 12-month tenancy of a property on Glassworks Rd, Netherby in Ashburton, which was due to finish in September this year.

Their landlord, Ashburton Real Estate, sought rent arrears and rent to December 15 last year.

The pair owned a cat and small dog but their tenancy agreement prohibited pets.

They initially rehomed their pets. Their dog went to a family member, who then moved to Invercargill and could not take the animal with her.

The tenants took back the dog and tried to negotiate with the owner of the property. The owner required an additional $100 a week in rent.

The adjudicator said whether this was reasonable was not for the tribunal to decide on this application but the suggestion of a rent increase of $100 a week was “unwise” and would not have been upheld if that issue were before the tribunal.

The tenants decided to leave the property and asked to be released from their fixed term. They left in early November.

The landlord did not replace them until December 16 and said tenants the pair found earlier were not suitable.

The tribunal adjudicator noted that fixed-term tenancy agreements could be reduced when there was an unforeseen change in someone’s circumstances, and when there would be severe hardship if a term was not reduced, which would be greater than the hardship to the other party if it was reduced.

“Here, the tenants knew, and accepted, that the landlord would not permit pets.

“They rehomed their pets in order to comply with the terms of the contract. The fact that the circumstances of the family member who took the dog changed is not an unforeseen change in circumstances sufficient to meet the statutory test. There might be several reasons why a rehoming situation might not work out; the possibility of that happening was foreseeable.”

The adjudicator said the tenants raised other issues with the way the property was presented, the lack of repairs and maintenance but said these were not relevant to the application ,nor the basis for the tenants’ application.

“If the tenants consider that the landlord breached its responsibilities in respect of repairs and maintenance, that will require a separate application as the remedy would be compensation and/or exemplary damages, not a reduction of the term of the tenancy.”

A landlord did not have to explain why other tenants were not suitable, the adjudicator said.

The tribunal ruled that the tenants would be responsible for the tenancy until the new occupants took over.

They were ordered to pay their former landlord $3191.87 in rent arrears and filing fee reimbursement.