Explainer: How owners evicted tenants who had lived rent-free for 30 years

The Conifer Grove home at the centre of legal stoush which saw a man and his family living in the house rent-free on and off for 30 years.

A couple who evicted a family who had lived in their home rent-free for decades did it in a rare, but time-effective way.

In December, Hisako and Akira Washikita – who are based in Japan – successfully applied to the High Court for a summary judgment ordering the occupants of their house in south Auckland to vacate the property.

John Solomon Smith and his family had been living in the Conifer Grove home for 30 years without paying rent, based on an agreement to upkeep the property. However, the owners wanted to sell.

Smith believed he had the first right of refusal and presented records of payments he had made on maintenance and bills. He argued he was owed both the house and an extra $31,000 for that upkeep, but Associate Judge Owen Paulsen disagreed.

To obtain a summary judgment, an applicant must have a watertight case for which “there is no genuine arguable defence”, according to the court.

Obtaining such an order is relatively rare, but its advantage is that it does not require a trial.

The more commonplace avenue to deal with squatters is the Tenancy Tribunal. There have been at least 12 applications to the tribunal to evict squatters since 2020 in Auckland alone. Ten were successful.

Most of the successful cases related to a tenant inviting others to live in the house but then leaving themselves, making the occupants legally squatters.

In some cases, houses were rented to tenants by someone who did not own the property, such as a family member of the owner.

Section 65 of the Residential Tenancies Act allows the tribunal to make orders of possession where the owner of a property, or someone with lawful authority, has not given an occupant of the property permission to live there.

The less straightforward cases involved a person having permission to live in a house while the legal owner was alive, and descendents of the owner withdrawing that permission.

Google Maps/Supplied A house in Glen Eden was the subject of an application to the Tenancy Tribunal to evict a squatter - in this case the children of the deceased legal owner against their father's partner.

In 2020, the children of Barry Drage applied to the tribunal to vacate their father’s partner, who had been living at the house in Glen Eden for 14 years.

Drage’s will had specified that his partner Dorothy Ibrahim should be able to live at the house for two years after his death.

After that time, the children argued she was a squatter.

However, adjudicator Toni Prowse determined that Ibrahim was a de facto partner of Drage and was therefore family of the landlord.

The Residential Tenancy Act does not apply to family members living in a house and so the application was dismissed.

In New Zealand, squatters are able to get legal ownership of a house if they’ve lived there for 20 years, but it's exceptionally rare.

In 2011, in Ashburton, Brent and Fleur Schmack were able to take ownership of a property owned by Bonnie Bell under the Land Transfer Amendment Act after Bell had died.

The Act requires a squatter to prove they have possessed the land for 20 years, ideally having made improvements to it.

In the Ashburton case, Land Information New Zealand advertised the application in The Press newspaper and the Gazette, and since no one came forward to object, ownership of the land was transferred.

When Bell’s descendents came to sell the property, they found they no longer owned it.