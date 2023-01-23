How's your housing, New Zealand? Take the Stuff NowNext survey

Whether you’re living a rental where you have to put your pots and pans out every time it rains, or you’re considering buying your next mid-century mansion, we want to hear from you.

The property market has substantially changed from the highs of the stay-at-home pandemic.

Some commentators have characterised Kiwi buyers’ current sentiment as FOOP – the fear of overpaying – as prices continue to trend downwards.

Our recent NowNext Local Survey considered regional differences in quality of housing, rent and mortgage increases, and concern over housing affordability.

We found that the majority of New Zealanders (83%) were not planning to build, buy or sell.

Those that did own their home were more likely to say they felt happy in general, at 49% of respondents.

Meanwhile, a third of Kiwi renters were living with mould in their home.

