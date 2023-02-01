Tenant seeks compensation for tenancy that never happened

A would-be tenant has failed in her bid for compensation from a landlord who decided not to let a property to her.

Penny Kirkwood saw an advertisement for the rental property, on Owhiro Bay Parade, in Wellington’s Owhiro Bay.

She contacted the landlords, Cynthia and Peter Pfeffer, and there was a meeting on September 18 at which details of a possible tenancy were discussed. Kirkwood gave notice at her existing rental property.

At another viewing of the property on October 2, Kirkwood indicated she wanted to take the tenancy and she told the Tenancy Tribunal that Pfeffer agreed to rent to her from October 8.

A rental agreement was sent to Kirkwood, with a request for a bond. She was not able to pay it immediately but her bond refund arrived the next day.

On October 7 a signed copy of the tenancy agreement was sent to Kirkwood, who noted that the landlords had not signed the property inspection report, which had also not been completed.

She said she would sign the agreement when that had happened, but instead received an email cancelling the contract.

She said she could not find other accommodation until November 9 and wanted the tribunal to require Pfeffer to pat the cost of an Airbnb in the meantime, as well as storage for her possessions from September 19, and compensation for stress and inconvenience.

Tenancy Tribunal adjudicator Alan Henwood noted that Pfeffer did not contest most of Kirkwood’s evidence.

Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment Here's what you can expect in the courtroom when you attend a Tenancy Tribunal hearing.

“However it appears from her evidence that he demands of the tenant had begun to concern her and her insistence on signature of the property inspection report were the last straw,” he said in his decision.

“Her evidence was that she did not consider that it was necessary to sign the property inspection report, pointing out that it had not been completed and she expected this to happen later when she and the tenant jointly went through the premises, and argues that this was an additional condition imposed by the tenant to which she was not prepared to agree and she was entitled to withdraw her offer. If she is wrong, she also argues that the tenant did not suffer any loss because her costs were less than they otherwise would have been.”

He said a key question was whether there was a contact between the two parties. Kirkwood argued there was.

“The issue in this case is the tenant’s insistence that the landlord sign the initial inspection report before she would sign the agreement. From one perspective, this amounts to a counteroffer which the landlord was entitled to accept or decline. She chose to decline.

“From another perspective the tenant’s stipulation amounted to a condition of her signing the agreement. The landlord declined to meet the condition, with the same result, that no contract came into existence (or, if it existed) was avoided. Either way, the result is that no contract existed. The tenant’s claim fails.”

He said the tenant had sought storage costs from September 19, the day the property became available but the availability of the property did not mean that a contract existed at that point.

Henwood said the tenant could have raised the issue of the inspection report earlier but did not.

“Landlord and tenant is a contract but also a relationship. A landlord is not obliged to take on a prospective tenant... I also note that evidence was given that subsequent to the rejection of her tenancy the tenant chose to publicise the situation in local forums in somewhat vitriolic terms. There appears to have been some justification for the landlord’s concerns.”