High flyer: The property agent who brokered the sale of Palmerston North's biggest eyesore

“That was the pull for me, and for my legacy. I can always say, I was the one who sold that.” Commercial agent Kevin Carian was lured by the difficulty of trying to sell the rundown High Flyers building.

He got the deal done that no-one else could, brokering the sale of the most maligned building in Palmerston North.

And to get it done, he also had to sell the city.

An 86-room, $50 million prestige Tryp by Wyndham hotel is set to breathe new life into the old post office building on The Square from 2025, exorcising a decade of decay and embarrassment for the once proud century-old site.

Commercial property agent Kevin Carian was the crucial matchmaker between the building’s former owner Alan Moyes and hotel developers Safari Group.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The rear of the building, visible from Main St, has been an embarrassment for years, made worse by a fire in 2021.

It’s a landmark deal for a landmark property, and a considerable feather in the hat for the born-and-bred Palmerston North agent who has more experience selling motorcycles than prime real estate.

Carian, who has a farming background and previously owned four motorbike dealerships, including City Honda, was approached to join Property Brokers six years ago.

He thought he’d do it for six months while he figured out what he wanted from life.

“I’ve been there ever since. l Ioved it, and wish I’d done it earlier.”

And it turned out what he wanted was a mission impossible or, at least, near impossible.

George Shailer/ManawatÅ« Heritage The Palmerston North post office and clock tower, sitting prominently on The Square in 1927.

The sorry site on the corner of Main St and The Square, which never reopened after the High Flyers restaurant closed for renovations in 2012, had been a rotting, long-running punchline for any joke against the city CBD.

Its heritage status meant there were significant strings attached; daunting requirements protecting its street-side facade.

People who frequent the eastern sidewalks of The Square could be forgiven for thinking the job of finding a buyer would be assigned to a property agent as a form of punishment.

But it was Carian who four years ago travelled to Auckland and pitched to Moyes for the exclusive right to sell it.

“I’m a little different to a lot of other agents. I look at things that are quite difficult ... Commercial is very difficult. And the thing that I enjoy about it is you get a property that no-one tends to be able to sell, it’s an eyesore for our city, and I find it a challenge.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Carian says so much depends on a vendor’s ability to realise the market value for a particular property on a given day and seize an opportunity.

Moyes was a bit cold on Carian at first. He had had every agent in the city tell him they could sell it, and none of them had got it done.

Eventually the two men struck up a rapport, Carian secured the contract and got to experience himself what an obstacle the building’s heritage status presented.

He said it would have been the most difficult building to sell in New Zealand, regardless of where it was located, because of the protections.

“There’s been a lot of contracts on it. I’ve had contracts on it, but they’ve fallen over because of the heritage side.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff There is not much to be saved of the building’s interior, which was damaged by fire in 2021.

Its impact on the cost of any redevelopment was considerable, particularly given the size of the old post office.

“What do you do with it? And the environment the way it is, and the way it’s heading, it’s a big financial challenge for anyone to take on.

“There was rising building costs any time someone signed a contract on it. You can’t get quotes to build because it’s a moving target. The estimates were changing by the month – that’s scary for anyone to take on.”

The key was finding a developer who didn’t scare.

Supplied Safari Group is even considering restoring the building’s clock tower, which was dismantled shortly after an earthquake in June 1942. Pictured are army engineers after the clock movement and dials have already been removed.

Safari Group had experience refurbishing and redeveloping heritage buildings, but it wasn’t looking in the direction of Palmerston North at all.

Carian prepared for another pitch.

“The deal for me was I needed to get them here, not just look at the building, but to look at our city and what it had to offer.

“How the industrial side of the whole country was going. You’ve got Toyota NZ here, the work that’s being done on Manawatū Gorge [highway], Massey University. You’ve got Linton Camp, you’ve got Ōhakea.

“And getting them here and getting a feel for what’s going on in the city, they actually did see we needed a top class hotel. And that’s what brought them on board.

“And they fell in love with the building, which is pretty hard to imagine isn’t it? But because they’ve redeveloped quite a few heritage buildings before it didn’t scare them off.”

David Unwin/Stuff The old post office building saw happier days as High Flyers before it closed in 2012.

Carian was excited about what the hotel meant for the central city, particularly the struggling retail precincts of Main St and Broadway Ave.

As well as providing hotel accommodation, the building would include a health spa, retail opportunities, a conference and meeting room and a gym.

“It will create a real buzz.”

Carian said the city council often copped a lot of criticism, but it had been very supportive of the venture and it understood this was possibly the last opportunity for the building that was coming along.

Supplied The impressive post office in 1906, a prominent feature on The Square in Palmerston North.

Moyes deserved plaudits also. Carian believed the vendor had been unfairly villainised by the public, copping abuse in emails, texts and over the phone, for not keeping the building in a better state.

“If you know it’s going to be demolished or redeveloped why would you spend a million bucks on it, or more, to make it look nice? He made my job a lot easier because he was so easy to sit down and have a chat with.”

As for Carian, he has got a new mission impossible property in his sights.

“It is one that is close to a lot of people’s hearts, who have been in the city for a long time. And I’m trying to make it happen, but again these things take time.”