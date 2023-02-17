Interest rates bite: 4% of home-sellers making a loss

Houses were more likely to be sold for a profit than apartments were.

About 4% of home sold in the last three months of last year changed hands for less than the seller originally paid, new CoreLogic data shows.

Those properties that sold at a loss had only been held for 19 months, on average.

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said that indicated that rising interest rates were having an effect on some homeowners.

“A change in an owner’s financial situation could be behind a short hold period – and at the moment, rising interest rates would be a clear candidate for driving some of these sales. At the same time, other factors such as divorce or death can also drive unexpectedly short hold periods,” he said.

The percentage of loss-making sales increased from 3.1% the previous quarter. The rate was highest in Auckland, at almost 7% in the quarter.

Hamilton had the biggest increase in loss-making sales – there, more than 6% sold at a loss, double the percentage of the previous quarter.

Christchurch had the lowest proportion of loss-making sales of any big centre, at 1.5% in the quarter.

Across the country, the median amount lost by those who lost money was $45,000.

Apartment owners fared worse. A quarter of those sold in the last quarter of 2022 lost money, and the average lost was $52,750. Only 3.3% of houses were sold for a loss, by comparison.

“Apartments are a small segment of the overall property market, but they’re clearly a property type worth keeping an eye on over the next six to 12 months, given a tendency for them to be owned by investors – who may be more financially minded, and willing to rejig their portfolios in a low yield/high interest rate environment,” Davidson said.

Owner-occupiers who sold properties during the quarter for more than they paid made a median profit of $313,000. Investors selling gains-making properties made a median $343,500.

People who made money on a property sale had held them longer – the median hold period was 8.2 years.

Davidson said in 2000 and 2001 it was common for 25% or 30% of sales to be for less than the owners had paid for them. At the time of the Global Financial Crisis, it was about 20%.

“Clearly, the latest figures are still well above those marks, and with few signs to date of widespread mortgage repayment problems or ‘stressed sales’, a return to the 2000-01 and post-GFC results doesn’t seem likely in the near term.”

But he said there were still challenges ahead for the housing market, especially if unemployment was to increase this year.

About half of all mortgages are due to be refixed in the next 12 months and many will be facing much higher rates than they were currently on.

Davidson said most people who made profits on the sale of a property would put the money into the purchase of another, rather than taking a windfall.