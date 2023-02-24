Landlord under investigation sent MBIE an invoice, sought restraining order

The chief executive of the MBIE brought an application against landlord Llewellyn Burchell in the Tenancy Tribunal after he refused to return the bond to tenants.

An Auckland landlord who tried to get a restraining order against tenancy investigators who were looking into him has been ordered to pay $3380.

The chief executive of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) brought an application against landlord Llewellyn Burchell in the Tenancy Tribunal after he refused to pay his tenant’s bond back.

The tribunal heard Burchell felt aggrieved after he was investigated by MBIE’s tenancy compliance team. He sent $2500 invoices to both the ministry and the tenant for taking up his time.

In his decision, adjudicator Rex Woodhouse wrote he was concerned by the tenant’s claims that the landlord had tried to get him fired.

“[Burchell] is not a man you want to cross. He shared details about my living arrangements with my bosses and ruined my reputation at work,” the tenant told the tribunal.

The property in Chatswood on Auckland’s North Shore, was a three-bedroom house with each of the rooms rented to separate tenants.

Burchell tried to argue that this constituted a flat-sharing arrangement and so the Residential Tenancies Act (RTA) did not apply. But Woodhouse determined that because the landlord didn’t live there, it was a tenancy.

Woodhouse also found Burchell had unlawfully attempted to use written agreements to give tenants the impression they did not have rights.

The agreements said tenants could be “instantly trespassed” if there was any “inappropriate behaviour”.

It said the bond and any remaining belongings on the property would only be returned to the tenant once they had gained a Tenancy Tribunal order.

“I consider that the overall intention was to mislead the tenant as to the protections available,” Woodhouse said.

The property was owned by Anita and Atul Chandra, but Burchell was leasing it to tenants and taking part of the rent as commission.

However, when this arrangement ended following a disagreement, he told the tenant they would have to leave.

When the tenant asked for their bond back, Burchell said that the money was in a trust account and he would have to complete an inspection. That was the last the tenant ever heard from Burchell.

The tribunal ordered Burchell to pay $750 for failure to lodge bond with tenancy services, $750 for refusing to provide information to the tenancy compliance team, $900 for “entering a prohibited transaction” via the agreement and $960 in bond reimbursement.

As a final measure, MBIE’s chief executive applied to the tribunal for a restraining order against Burchell.

Woodhouse refused because a history of breaching obligations hadn’t been established, but instead had a warning for the landlord.

“Burchell should not view the tribunal’s decision to decline a restraining order as vindication or approval of how the tenancy has been managed,

“In the vast majority of cases, a tenant or landlord who receives an adverse decision from the tribunal will reflect on matters and amend their ways. I give Mr Burchell the benefit of the doubt in this case, that that will be the end result.”