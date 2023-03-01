'Future slums' coming to your neighbourhood, residents' petition warns

Five pensioners are still living at Marlowe Mews while resource consent is sought to redevelop it.

A plan to bulldoze a block of pensioner flats for higher density townhouses has drawn criticism from angry neighbours worried about young couples and drugs.

A petition has been launched to stop Kāinga Ora’s development of 68 terraced houses and duplexes in Auckland’s Blockhouse Bay. It has 1183 signatories, several of whom called it a “future slum”.

“Neighbours will be unhappy as their views will be gone, there will be more noise and traffic, over-population and perhaps higher crime to a generally peaceful neighbourhood,” one commented.

The petition warned if townhouses could be built in Blockhouse Bay, “soon it will be happening in your neighbourhood”.

“Imagine one day you wake up only to be told that next door is going to be redeveloped for this number of public houses and the tenants will be from ‘all walks of life’,” it said, referring to letters sent to neighbours.

The petition was started seemingly anonymously under the name ‘Blockhouse Bay Action Group’, which has no online presence and isn’t a registered incorporated society.

One commenter implored people to think of the pensioners living on the site, which is called Marlowe Mews.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Allyson Hamblett has cerebral palsy and may soon have to move out of her modified unit in Ponsonby after it was announced that the land may be redeveloped.

“Where are the elderly going to go? They shouldn't have to live in this infill housing with young couples who don't care about anything but where their next hit of alcohol or drugs will come from.”

A metal plaque at the gate of Marlowe Mews states the land was bequeathed by Roy Benjafield Thompson to Auckland Council to be “employed expressly” for providing housing for senior citizens.

However, the council transferred the land to Housing New Zealand in 2003, before it became Kāinga Ora.

A spokesperson for Kāinga Ora said there were 417 people on its list waiting for a home in the Whau area and redevelopment would make more efficient use of the land.

Regional director Taina Jones confirmed it would house a mix of “customers” but said existing residents were being re-homed and new senior accommodation for over 55s was on its way elsewhere.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Residents say several of the abandoned flats have been broken into and heat pumps have been stolen.

“We appreciate the needs of our older customers, and it is worth noting we hold or are developing several complexes for older people, including Highbury Triangle in nearby Avondale,” Jones said.

Marlowe Mews hasn’t been used exclusively for seniors for some years.

Des Corcoran said when he arrived 16 years ago there was “a real community”.

“It was a lively group with people who would gather outside in the evening to talk to each other.”

However, that changed about three years ago when the flats began to be used as broader social housing, he said.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Des Corcoran is holding onto his small house while he waits for something better.

“I’ve broken up a couple of fights and got landed with a slipper once. One time a woman died and her house was burgled the next day.”

Corcoran is one of five elderly residents still holding out in the complex, which has become a scene of boarded-up windows and once-loved gardens left to overgrow.

He’s resigned to the fact that he’s being moved on, but he has an injured leg and is waiting for Kāinga Ora to offer him a ground storey home with car park access.

“I’ve been able to make my nest here and for that I’ve been grateful.

“I don't feel I have an entitlement to it, but I’m just hoping I won't be worse off.”

Lawyer Mary Anne Shanahan said Kāinga Ora was most likely allowed to redevelop the land, despite Thompson’s bequest.

Shanahan said that if people wanted their bequests to be binding, they should give to a charity, which were obligated under the Charities Act to honour the intent.

She said unlike charities, case law had established that the council could not be bound by bequests in perpetuity.

Jason Dorday/Stuff The land Marlowe Mews was built on was bequeathed to the council in 1983.

“Fundamentally, the council is not a charity.

“From their perspective they have given it to Housing New Zealand which is still close to the intent [of the bequest].”

Stuff tracked down Thompson’s descendents. One had died, another had gone to China for business and was unreachable, while the third said they “weren’t interested” in sharing a view.

However, residents can still have their say. Kāinga Ora has applied for resource consent and has asked for it not be publicly notified, but that decision still sits with independent commissioners and the recommendations of council planners.

