What's it like to move to the region with the cheapest house prices?

The rate of house prices falls more than tripled in February compared to January, CoreLogic data shows.

With a median house price of $360,000, the West Coast region might stand out to first-home buyers as an enticing option.

The country as a whole had a median sale price of $762,500 in January, according to the Real Estate Institute.

Development West Coast chief executive Heath Milne said the lower house prices were a big driver of people moving into the area. It was one of only three that had an increase in prices in the year to January, up 5.3%.

“We’ve seen it in the last two or three years and it’s probably accelerating at the moment with interest rates going up.”

As a region, West Coast has the cheapest houses in the country. Second-cheapest was Southland, with a median price of $420,000 in January.

Milne said supply of homes for sale was improving, although the rental market was tight.

“We’re seeing a good number of people cashing up and taking the capital gains they’ve made in other parts of the county, particularly Auckland, and getting either a higher standard of dwelling for the same price or putting their money in the bank”.

Kathryn George/Stuff The West Coast region has a median house price of $360,000.

Te Ahu Tama Meihana-Hosking is one resident who recently moved back from Australia.

He grew up in Hokitika but recently purchased a local barbershop.

His partner also started a new business, a home salon called the Lash and Beauty Boudoir.

He said he was drawn to the area for family reasons. “My reason for moving home was to raise my daughter here. I had a pretty good upbringing here, and I want her to experience that as well.”

He said rent prices were high, even though house prices were lower than elsewhere in the country. In December, the median weekly rent for West Coast properties on Trade Me was $360 per week. There are too few for the site to report this data each month.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Te Ahu Tama Meihana-Hosking says house prices might be lower, but rents are still quite high in Hokitika.

“As a whole it’s not too bad, there are certain things I don’t buy any more now that I’m here so I do end up saving more money here,” Meihana-Hosking said.

“I’ve seen a bit of the world now and this place always draws me back. It was pretty smooth for me, I’m from here so I knew what to expect.

“From my partner’s point of view it might have been a bit difficult, she grew up in the city. But overall I love it here, the outdoors are lovely. I go on walks all the time.”

He said he had noticed more people moving in over the past couple of years. “Lots of people coming from the cities and looking for a different pace of life.”

Corelogic economist Kelvin Davidson said it was something that people would need to do because it suited their lifestyle, rather than purely to buy a cheaper house.

“If it didn’t work out, then there is a risk that it’d be harder to re-enter another more expensive market – just because a given percentage change would translate into a bigger dollar increase over time in those more expensive areas.

“However, as I say, sometimes money isn’t everything. And of course, if you moved to a cheaper area and ended up with a smaller mortgage and/or ‘spare’ cash, this could be used for alternative investments that had the potential to grow your wealth in a non-property way.”

Trade Me data showed that 21% of those surveyed who said they were looking to move house this year were planning to relocate to another part of the country.

House prices on the West Coast have bumped around over the years from a median $215,000 in the middle of 2015 to $165,000 in January 2019 before lifting steadily from 2020.

Development West Coast Tattoo artist Tony Wallace has converted a sleepout at his home in Ross into a tattoo studio.

Tattoo artist Tony Wallace has also recently returned to the West Coast.

He was in Nelson for 16 years before deciding to return home with his young family to start a new business, Reclusive Arts.

“The reason I moved back to the coast is to make a lifestyle business. That I can work from home, still be a family man, because I’m right here.”

He has converted a sleepout at his home in Ross into a tattoo studio.

Moving had enabled him to work from home and spend more time with his family, he said.

Development West Coast/Stuff Tony Wallace now works from a home studio.

Milne said households the West Coast only spend 23.6% of their income on mortgage repayments, while the national average is 49.2%. Some people moved with remote work arrangements in place, others brought a business with them and some found work in the area, he said.

Stats NZ data shows the population of the West Coast dropped by about 200 people in the year to June 2022, or roughly 0.5%. It was one of 11 regions that experienced a decrease.

Milne said people seemed to have been “taking a good look at their lifestyle”.

The West Coast did not have the traffic issues of other centres, and while there were restaurants and some nightlife, it was a “bit more subdued”, which appealed to some, he said.