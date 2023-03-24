Tenant advocate hails 'fantastic' hack for dealing with dodgy rentals

Ben Galley paid a deposit on a rental and soon found out it was a scam.

A hack for renters to pass on info about dodgy dwellings has been hailed by a tenant advocate here as “fantastic”.

Jonathan Sriranganathan, a councillor for the Gabba Ward in Queensland, Australia, shared the post on his Facebook page on March 17.

”If you’re moving out of a rental and your landlord/agent is showing the property to new prospective tenants, consider leaving some notes or poster in prominent locations around the home,” Sriranganathan wrote.

The notes Sriranganathan posted read: “Hazard, a reoccurring mould in the main bathroom, ceiling covered”, “rats” and “construction site, excessive noise from 6am daily”.

”Legally, an agent or landlord shouldn’t be touching or interfering with them in any way,” he said.

Geordie Rogers, the president of tenant advocacy group Renter’s United said the notes were “a fantastic way to share information between tenancies”.

“We lack any consistent information about landlords’ behaviour, or their properties and what kind of condition they may be in,” Rogers said.

“We should be able to easily find out if a landlord doesn’t comply with the Healthy Homes standards, or has consistently breached tenancy law.”

Liz McDonald/Stuff Some tenant advocates suggest leaving notes about the dwelling for prospective renters (file photo).

Rogers also praised the hack for being “creative” about getting information across.

“It means you can avoid many of the obligations if you were to share the information online,” Rogers said.

“However, you have to be comfortable with how your landlord might feel about it.”

If you’re worried about a confrontation with your landlord, think about putting it somewhere the landlord won’t find it, but a tenant would, he said.

“I’ve written notes and left them on the hot water cylinder,” Rogers said.

Rogers warned to make sure the claims you make are true.

“With the way that the Privacy Act works, your landlord has the right to have that information corrected or amended,” he said.

“If you are writing things that aren’t true, you could legally be held liable for that.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Renters Uniter advocate Geordie Rogers praised the hack. (File photo)

Stuff asked Tenancy Services if Sriranganathan’s claim about landlords not being allowed to move around things in a tenant’s home would hold fast under New Zealand’s laws.

“Landlords need to respect tenant’s quiet enjoyment of the premises and should not be moving tenant’s belongings as part of a viewing,” Allan Galloway Tenancy Services’ national manager of dispute resolution said.

“Tenancy Services would encourage tenants to discuss concerns regarding maintenance as soon as they become aware of any issue, and for landlords to arrange any work needed to be done as soon as possible rather than leaving it to the end of the tenancy.”