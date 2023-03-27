Landlord who sought thousands from tenants told landlording 'is a business'

Here's what you can expect in the courtroom when you attend a Tenancy Tribunal hearing.

A landlord who sought compensation from his tenants for damage to a Wainuiomata property has been paid a fraction of what he sought – and told that having money to cover losses is part of the business of landlording.

Pranil Kumar took tenants Ocean Bretherton and Matthew Downs to the Tenancy Tribunal over the property on Hine Rd.

He said, when the property was vacated in September last year, there was extensive damage. Carpets were stained, holes were made in a wall for a TV bracket, the front door was damaged, the property had not been cleaned and there were no garage remotes.

The landlord had the carpet replaced, which cost $4370. A door was replaced, which cost $1204.31. Two bedrooms were plastered and painted, which the tribunal said also cost $2203.56.

An insurance claim was accepted for the carpet and door damage, with an excess of $2500 but the claim for damage to the walls was declined because the insurer said the bracket was intentional and the other damage was wear and tear.

Adjudicator Alan Henwood noted that the tenant was not liable for damage unless it was careless or intentional.

“If the landlord is insured and the damage is careless, the liability of the tenant is limited to the insurance excess or four weeks’ rent, whichever is the lesser. In this case that is the excess. This is a maximum and it is not automatically awarded: the landlord must still establish loss and the tribunal is obliged to take into account betterment.”

Betterment is work that would restore something to a standard that was beyond its previous state.

Henwood said, in the case of the carpets, the damage was at least careless but the tribunal assessed the carpet was at least five years old, with an expected life of 10 years.

“Its replacement cost is $4370.00 including GST. Its loss is therefore $2185.00. Based on the information provided by the insurance company it has been paid $2370.00. Effectively it has been paid more than its loss and it is not entitled to further recovery.”

123rf The landlord argued the tenants could have avoided some of the bills if they had done the repairs.

Henwood said the damage to the door was accidental, not careless.

“Based on the evidence provided which shows the door as in relatively poor condition and probably original (the house being dated to the 1960’s in the assessor’s report), it is also possible to categorise it as fair wear and tear. The onus lies on the landlord to prove that damage is not fair wear and tear and it has not been discharged.”

Henwood said the plastering and painting of the lounge and bedroom walls was also likely to be fixing fair wear and tear.

“Again there is no evidence as to when walls were last painted and it is reasonable to conclude that there is a large element of betterment. Allowing that the brackets only affected 2 of 8 walls of the rooms, the Tribunal is only prepared to allow the cost of plastering and repainting those walls. It allows a quarter of the cost claimed, $633.50.”

Kumar argued that the tenants had the opportunity to repair the damage but had not done so.

But Henwood said it was not generally the tenants’ responsibility to repair damage and most landlords preferred to do the repairs themselves so they could control the quality.

Kumar’s claim for lost rent was also denied.

“It was pointed out to the landlord that he has an obligation to mitigate his loss. It was also pointed out that it was his obligation to repair and since August 2022 he has failed to do so,” Henwood said.

“His response was that he could not afford to do so without prior recovery of the cost. The tribunal has rarely accepted that as a valid reason. The letting of residential property is a business and like every other businessman a landlord is expected to have the necessary funds to carry out its obligations irrespective of the possibility of recovering those costs elsewhere. The argument also does not recognise that the amount the landlord may be able to recover may be considerably less than the cost of repair, as has proved to be the case here, and the landlord is liable to make up any shortfall.”

The tribunal said Kumar should receive $1060.50 from the bond, but the tenants would receive the other $1179.50.