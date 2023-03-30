Here's what a mortgagee sale home really looks like: 'I don't know if this house needs an exorcism or what'

'I don't know if this house needs an exorcism or what.'

Property investor Steve Goodey was pleasantly surprised when he got his first look at a property he bought at mortgagee sale last week.

He purchased the Stokes Valley property for $498,000. It had a council valuation of $740,000.

There were obvious problems with the property – holes in every piece of gib board throughout and “Satanic” verses scribbled on the walls, as well as mouldy food left in dishes still on the kitchen bench. But he said it was a big property on a big section and had potential to be developed.

The man who had been living there had disappeared, which was why the bank had taken it over, he said.

“I don’t know if this house needs an exorcism or what,” Goodey said of the messages on the walls in many rooms.

One bathroom was in good condition and only needed a clean but the other needed work. He said he would replace the kitchen. The property also had a swimming pool which he said he would deck over to create an outdoor space.

Another area over the garage had the potential to be turned into a master suite with a potential additional bathroom, he said.

The previous inhabitants’ belongings were left throughout, including beds and a couch.

While the number of mortgagee sales remains low around the country, the number has increased.

There were 29 on Trade Me at the start of March. This week, there are 38 residential properties and four commercial properties listed for mortgagee sale.

Trade Me said that still represented about 0.1% of all listings.

Corelogic economist Kelvin Davidson said during the global financial crisis there were about 800 mortgagee sales at the peak.

SUPPLIED There were messages on lots of the walls.

SUPPLIIED Steve Goodey said the previous inhabitants seemed to have 'anger management' problems.

“I suspect we won’t see that type of strain this time around though, borrowers don’t want to see mortgagee sales, nor do banks, and there are perhaps safety valves this time too – willingness to extend loan terms, pause repayments, go interest-only.

“As things stand, any rise in unemployment over the next six to nine months may come about from a bigger labour force rather than outright job losses, which is a mitigation for mortgagee sales too.”

Goodey said banks did not want to send properties to mortgagee sale if they could avoid it.

It was not straightforward for buyers, either. He would not be able to take possession of the property until 21 days after he settled on it, because the previous owners needed to be allowed to come back to take their things, if they wanted to.

”He might want his pile of hard copy Encyclopaedia Britannicas.”

He said many people had more equity in their properties now than during the global financial crisis, which offered some protection.

SUPPLIED A lot of the previous owner's possessions remain in the property.

“If you bought a house three or four years ago and get into difficulty and have to sell, most people would be selling for more than they owe. It’s not an equity problem with mortgagee sales but a cash flow problem.”

He said people sometimes said he was predatory for buying at mortgagee sales but he thought of buyers as the “ambulance at the bottom of the cliff”.

The more people who turned up to compete for mortgagee sales, the better the chance of the owner coming out with their debt paid off, he said.