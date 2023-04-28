Newsable: Kiwis opt for smaller homes as cost of living crisis bites

Rental prices are also spiking for smaller homes and apartments.

Fresh figures reveal New Zealanders are looking to downsize when it comes to where they live.

Trade Me’s latest Rental Price Index shows demand for apartments, or 1 to 2 bedroom homes, is up 55% on last year.

“The cost of living side of things is biting everyone at the moment, particularly from a rental perspective,” Trademe’s property sales director Gavin Lloyd tells Newsable.

“People are trying to maximise their spend, and I think that’s true in the rental market where people are, potentially, compromising on the size of the property that they’re looking at.”

While smaller properties are cheaper than larger ones, alongside the increase in demand, there has been a spike in their rental prices.

“We’re running at about an 8% increase nationally, versus what we typically see [which is around] about 3 to 4%,” says Lloyd.

The data also shows rents in the Auckland, Taranaki, Southland, Bay of Plenty, Canterbury and Hawke’s Bay regions have hit record highs.

Weekly median rent in Auckland has increased $40 in the last year, jumping to $650.

In Taranaki it’s now $600, Southland $430, Bay of Plenty $640, Canterbury $540 and in Hawke’s Bay it’s $625.