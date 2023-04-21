Tenant who 'trashed' Auckland rental ordered to pay $65,723, but it'll take decades

A tenant who “trashed” a North Shore rental has been ordered by the Tenancy Tribunal to pay the landlords $65,723 – but the landlords aren’t expecting to see that money any time soon.

Landlord Tessa Galvin told Stuff she is being repaid the money $35 a week at a time.

That means it’ll take the tenant, Gina Peselj, about 36 years to pay off the debt.

“We'll be in our 80s by the time we see all of that money. It’s our little investment property, and we’ve had to beg and borrow to be able to start the repair.”

Galvin said she first heard about the damage after a former tenant walked past the house and got in contact to tell her it looked as though it had been “shot with a gun”.

“It’s been pretty tough. My husband takes pride in being a good landlord, and it’s been hard to think that people have treated the house in that way,” she said.

Peselj did not attend the tribunal hearing to give evidence in her defence.

However, the tribunal adjudicator looked at images of the house and characterised the damage as “extreme” in his decision.

“The house was essentially ‘trashed’, to use a common phrase,” he said.

There were hundreds of holes in the walls throughout the house, meaning some of the plasterboard would need to be completely replaced, the decision said.

There were also burn marks on the carpets and broken windows throughout, while the oven and stove had also been damaged.

The tribunal heard not a single room had escaped unscathed.

The scale of the destruction had created a “devastating situation” for the landlords.

Google Maps/Supplied It is unclear what prompted tenant Gina Peselj to destroy the inside walls of her rental. She did not attend the tribunal hearing.

“One or two holes in walls or stains on carpet might be found to be careless.

“The extent of the damage in this case far exceeded what would be caused by carelessness alone,” the adjudicator ruled.

The landlords were quoted $46,230 to repair the walls alone, which was awarded to them in full.

“Having sighted the damage in the property I consider it is reasonable. It is not simply a case of patching small holes.”

However, the adjudicator discounted the amount that tenant Gina Peselj had to pay for the carpet to $1500 after taking into account its age and depreciation.

Landlords are not always entitled to the full cost of restoring a damaged house to “as new” condition.

Tribunal rulings take into account depreciation and return the landlord to the same theoretical position they would be in if a tenant hadn’t breached their obligations – “no better or worse off”.

The tenant was also ordered to pay $465 to replace the locks, $1500 to replace the alarm system, $5658 for glass, $420 for rubbish removal, $500 for the oven and stove and $9428 for rent arrears.