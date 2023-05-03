House prices have almost hit floor, CoreLogic says

CoreLogic's Kelvin Davidson says construction costs could rise 10 per cent this year. Video first published February 9, 2022.

If New Zealand’s property prices haven’t hit a floor yet, they probably will soon – but whether that’s a good thing or not depends on your perspective, property researchers say.

CoreLogic has released its latest data, which shows that average values were down another 0.6% in April.

The average residential property value is now 10.2% lower than in the same month last year and $115,000 below the March 2022 peak.

But chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said values were still about $200,000 higher, on average, than before Covid hit in March 2020.

He said the April drop was smaller than the 1% falls recorded in February and March, and smaller than the average monthly fall in the cycle of 0.9%.

“The slowdown in the rate of decline could be signalling a near-term floor for house prices, which would be consistent with some shifting trends in key drivers,” he said.

He said if the floor for house prices had not been reached “it’s pretty close”.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a few more monthly falls at a national level because what happens on the ground takes a little while to flow through to official indices. Some markets are still looking soft – Hamilton, Tauranga. But Wellington [central] had an increase in April, it hasn’t seen that for 12 or 13 months. There are signs starting to come through.”

It follows ANZ updating its house price predictions to a peak-to-trough drop of 18%. By that measure, house prices were already down 16%.

Wider drivers likely to support house prices included home loan rates being about as high as they were going to go, migration picking up sharply and the Reserve Bank’s plan to relax loan-to-value restrictions, Davidson said.

Listing numbers were also starting to drop a bit, he said. The latest round of changes to responsible lending rules would also take effect this month and could help some borrowers.

Alden Williams/Stuff Whether you think house prices falling or not may depend on your circumstances.

“There are a bunch of things happening in the real world that back up what we might be starting to see in house price indices.”

He said he expected to see that in the data by July or August.

“When people start to see those things, it has a confidence effect. Through the downturn, house prices have gone down every month and people have not been too bothered about it, prices go down that’s just the way it is.

“It doesn’t take much for the mindset to shift the other way, for people to see house prices levelling off and other drivers starting to look more favourable. The confidence effect can compound some of those things, it’s probably chicken and egg – it goes hand in hand.”

He said existing owners would be happier if prices did not fall much further but buyers were probably still keen to see more weakness. “There is always two sides to it. Even if prices do stop falling soon there will probably be a period where they stay flat.”

Affordability was still stretched, he said, and the market was better balanced in terms of supply and demand than it was three or four years ago.

The Reserve Bank might also introduce debt-to-income ratio limits on lending next year.

“There’s some reason to be pretty cautious about where it goes next,” Davidson said. “Just because prices stop falling, it doesn’t mean they’re going to start surging away again.”

Kathryn George/Stuff CoreLogic has released its latest data, which shows that average values were down another 0.6% in April.

He said CoreLogic data suggested about 2500 recent first-home buyers would now owe more than their properties were worth. Most were in Auckland and Wellington.

Among the main centres, Hamilton and Tauranga recorded the biggest falls in average values in April (-1.2%), but Auckland showed a smaller decline, while Christchurch, Dunedin, and Wellington weren’t far off a flat month for prices.

Year-on-year, Wellington prices are down 18.8% and Christchurch’s 3.6%.

Auckland’s property market generally continued to drop in April, with a fall of 2.8% in Papakura, and declines in the range of 1% to 1.5% in Waitakere, North Shore, Rodney, and Manukau. However, there were also hints of a turnaround in Auckland City (+0.5%) and Franklin (+1.4%).

Palmerston North recorded a 2.8% drop in values, while Whangarei had a 1.9% decline and Kapiti Coast was down by 1.7%. But there were also pockets of growth too, including Rotorua, Hastings, Queenstown, Napier, and Whanganui. Over the past year, Queenstown’s property values have tended to buck the weaker national trend, but were slightly above the levels from 12 months ago.