Three awards for ‘extraordinary’ hotel Voco-Hie tower

The 2023 New Zealand Commercial Property Awards judges praised the complex building as ‘extraordinary.

Two-in-one hotel development Voco-Hie, constructed by Icon NZ, has received the supreme award at the 2023 New Zealand Commercial Project Awards.

Icon NZ also won the Built Tourism and Leisure category and Commercial Project over $25m.

Owned and operated by Registered Master Builders, the awards set the benchmark for commercial construction in New Zealand and celebrate collaboration and innovation across the building industry.

Icon NZ were tasked with the challenge of constructing two independently operated hotels which are stacked one above the other in a tower format.

Voco operates 201 4.5-star hotel rooms while Holiday Inn Express (Hie) has 294 3.5-star hotel rooms.

The building also features a joint top floor bar and sky-deck. The structure was designed to accommodate the differing hotel dimensional configurations, with key plant and equipment infrastructure shared throughout.

The judges said the building was a great addition to Auckland’s CBD and was also a strong contender for the most elegant high-rise in the city.

“It has achieved this status by skilfully exploiting its unique brief of accommodating two completely different hotels, one atop the other, on a constrained inner-city site,” they said.

“The impressive hotel development featured extensive planning and skilful design. With a single loading bay, located on a steep street and in a live traffic environment with pedestrians close by, a carefully sequenced ‘just-in-time’ approach was employed. Prefabricated bathroom pods were used to help with cost and time efficiencies.

“The articulation and materiality of the exterior design was also critical to the build's success. It comprises a mix of in situ concrete, non-load bearing pre-cast elements, and high-performance articulated curtain wall systems.”

In this year’s competition, the judges gave special awards to three outstanding projects..

One of these was the South East Asia Precinct at Auckland Zoo by NZ Strong Group.

Supplied The Voco-Hie hotel development in Auckland’s CBD has won the Supreme Award at the 2023 New Zealand Commercial Property Awards.

The second was the Karamea Area School project by Brosnan for its community involvement and collaboration, and the third was Cambridge Police Hub by Alaska Construction Interiors for its innovative design that reflected the local environment.

Registered Master Builders chief executive David Kelly said the Commercial Project Awards celebrated the very best in commercial construction teams and the projects they deliver.

“These awards recognise the quality and skill that goes into producing the buildings where Kiwis live their lives,” Kelly said.

“They also shed a light on the extensive collaboration between the entire project team, including building owners, designers, architects, quantity surveyors, engineers, and the contractors themselves.”