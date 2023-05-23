Bottomed out or a 'false floor'?: Economists divided on where to for house prices

Whether prices will fall further may depend on where you live, one economist says.

Investment bank UBS says the New Zealand housing market has “bottomed out” – but local commentators aren’t so sure.

In an update, UBS economist Nic Guesnon said, taking into account the stimulus of this year’s Budget, the bank now expected the official cash rate (OCR) to need to peak at 6% before inflation was brought under control.

But he said the bank still believed that house prices had fallen as far as they were going to.

“Our significantly higher OCR peak – and fewer cuts - suggests downside risk to our relatively bullish view home prices have bottomed. However, for new borrowers to feel more pain, two-year fixed mortgage rates also need to move higher, as about 90% of New Zealand home loans are fixed-rate. We will need to assess how the market digests the Reserve Bank’s May monetary policy statement but for now we do not expect two-year mortgage rates to move more than 25 basis points higher.

“Hence, our housing thesis is still intact given we expect marginally higher borrowing rates to be more than offset by higher migration, growth and CPI forecasts.”

The Reserve Bank will update the OCR on Wednesday.

Guesnon said UBS still expected the country to go into a recession, despite Treasury’s forecast that it would be avoided.

But UBS expected it to last three quarters rather than the four previously forecast.

ANZ senior economist Miles Workman said the latest Real Estate Institute data suggested the housing market was close to bottoming out, with strong migration playing a role.

CoreLogic had also indicated the pace of price decline had slowed.

“But there are two key – and potentially large – headwinds to consider. Will the Reserve Bank tolerate green shoots in housing? Stronger housing could mean stronger household demand, and therefore stronger CPI inflation pressures. In other words, higher mortgage rates than we all expect remain a key risk – that’s a downside risk to house prices.

“[And] what does a slowing economy mean for household incomes? The labour market tends to lag the interest rate cycle, meaning we have not yet seen the full impact of rate hikes on household incomes. If rate hikes bite harder than we expect, forced house sales could become a larger feature of the market – another downside risk to house prices.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr will update the OCR on Wednesday.

But he said, despite that, ANZ had revised its forecast for house prices to reflect a smaller decline.

It now expects a peak-to-trough fall of 18% compared to a previous estimate of 22%.

“Prices are already down 16% from their peak. Our forecast attempts to balance the housing impulse that we’re seeing in the data currently with the fact that the labour market is yet to fully capitulate, and the risk that the Reserve Bank will need to do more to tame inflation. A floor could certainly be upon us already, but if so, is it a false floor? In part, that’s one for the Reserve Bank to decide.”

Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan said, in Auckland and Wellington, where prices had started falling a bit earlier and had fallen further than other areas, the market might be closer to a bottom.

“Auckland has the added factor of being a destination for many immigrants, at least initially, so the surge in migration should also help put a floor under prices. However, this demand needs to be balanced against Auckland’s large ongoing increase in supply as homes consented over the last two years are completed. Wellington also has the dampening effect of election uncertainty and its effect on public sector employment that could weigh on the market for the next few months.

”Outside these regions, the downturn is not as far advanced and probably has longer to run. In addition, residential building activity in provincial areas looked to be very elevated compared to underlying demand, and this possible oversupply could sustain downward pressure on prices for longer. With further upside risks to interest rates following last week’s Budget, the lack of affordability around debt servicing could also keep downward pressure on house prices throughout the rest of this year.”

He said it was likely to be at least the end of the year before house prices had fallen as far as they would, although the rate of decline was likely to be slower over the second half of 2023.