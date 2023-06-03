Auckland tenants who fell $62k behind in rent have to pay it back over 40 years

The tenants will pay of their debt over 40 years while remaining at their North Shore rental. (File photo)

The Tenancy Tribunal has dismissed a landlord’s request to evict her tenants, despite them being $62,238.90 behind in their rent.

The tenants will pay the debt off at $30 a week until 2063.

According to a recently released Tenancy Tribunal decision, landlord S Yu​ wanted the tenants out of her property in Bayview on Auckland’s North Shore because of their huge rent arrears.

However, tenants Terrence Lawton​ and Suchanan Senahan​ wished to pay their debts to avoid losing their home.

They also owed $1084.99 in water bills, bringing the total debt to $63,344.33.

Adjudicator Jane Northwood​​ ruled the tenancy should continue, so long as the tenants pay off their debt off at $30 per week, on top of their weekly rent of $640.

At this rate, the debt will be paid off by September 2063, or after 2111 weekly payments taking 40 years and five months.

However, the tenancy will terminate if Lawton and Senahan fail to pay the rent and rent arrears within two days of the due date.

If that happens, the balance of the debt must be paid immediately.

Assuming the rent was $640 for the entire tenancy, the tenants did not pay their rent or water bill for roughly 97 weeks – or a bit over a year and 10 months.

Stuff visited the rental to ask the tenants about the 40-year repayment plan, but Lawton did not wish to comment.

“It’s my personal business.”

The landlord also declined to comment.