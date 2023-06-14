Newsable: Homeowners in suburbs with tumbling house prices advised 'not to panic'

Median house prices fell in most suburbs over the last year, but there are signs the decline may have turned in some recently, CoreLogic says.

Homeowners in suburbs with the biggest house price falls need not panic over finding themselves in negative equity, while the current housing market provides a gilt-edged opportunity for first time buyers, one expert says.

Fresh off the back of CoreLogic’s latest Mapping the Market analysis of the hardest-hit suburbs, OPS Partners economist Ed McKnight joins Newsable to explain negative equity.

“Negative equity is when the value of your mortgage is larger than the value of your house,” he explains.

But those homeowners who find themselves in this situation should stay the course, McKnight advises.

“What you've got to remember is most Kiwis only sell their properties once every seven odd years.

“Let's say you purchased at the top of the market, chances are you're probably not going to move house for another five odd years from today. So there is a very good chance that by the time you come to sell that property it will likely have increased in value and recovered it.

“It (the market) only really affects us if we go to purchase another property or we sell ours.”

The decline in the market provided a great opportunity for those wanting to get on the property ladder, according to McKnight.

“If you look at the latest CoreLogic data, first home buyers are making up a larger proportion of the market than they have since the records began in 2014.”

McKnight thinks there are “a lot of smart young people out there” looking at the decline in house prices in Auckland and Lower Hutt (22% and 30% respectively), “saying I think we're going to buy now because A, we can afford to, and B, there are a lot more options out there on the market”.

Quizzed about the risk of purchasing a home in what are economically uncertain times, McKnight says people need to weigh up how secure they are in their jobs.

