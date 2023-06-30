The Auckland rental with no kitchen or working toilet

A rental property without a kitchen or working toilet has been deemed illegal by the Tenancy Tribunal. (File photo)

A landlord has been ordered to compensate a tenant for a rental which didn’t have a kitchen or working toilet.

Instead of a kitchen, there was a gas burner in a shed outside, the sink was outside and in order to fix the toilet, a plumber required sewerage to be cleaned first - which the tenant did himself.

In a recently-released ruling, the Tenancy Tribunal deemed the rental in Birkenhead on Auckland’s North Shore illegal.

The premises was the downstairs part of a house lived in by landlord Karen Chong’s​ mother, with a fridge and washing machine in the basement.

READ MORE:

* Landlord ordered to pay $8k after taking 100 days to replace expired smoke alarms

* Tenant describes life on the inside of Paremoremo's 'prison village'

* Rent must be reduced when 'uninhabitability' is established, tribunal says



“The benefit the tenant received in this tenancy was somewhere to sleep,” the ruling said.

“The facilities for cleaning and cooking were severely lacking. He also carried out a lot of work for which he was not fully compensated.”

Supplied All rental properties must have a bath or shower and toilet facilities. (File photo)

The rental agreement was accepted on a basis the tenant would clean it up and Chong would reimburse him for time and materials used. The tenant estimated 45 hours were spent cleaning.

Cleaning included the removal of sewage which had spilled from a toilet. A plumber agreed to fix the toilet, if it was cleaned.

Chong didn’t charge for the first two days of rent because of the dirty conditions and gave two weeks of rent relief for the toilet leak and sewage the tenant cleaned up.

In the end, the tenant complained to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and an investigator tried to contact Chong, but couldn’t get hold of her.

Shortly after, the tenant received a text message from Chong saying she would give him four weeks to find other accommodation, after less than six weeks of him living there.

Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment Here's what you can expect in the courtroom when you attend a Tenancy Tribunal hearing.

Chong said her mother needed to move downstairs as a doctor said she may not be able to walk upstairs, where she lived.

She claimed she “did not kick the tenant out and he could have stayed until after Christmas”.

The tribunal ruled Chong terminated the tenancy without reasonable excuse.

After he received the notice, the tenant was unable to find other accommodation so rather than live in his car, moved to the South Island to live with a friend.

The tribunal ruled that the landlord must reimburse 70% ($1080) of the rent paid.

The ruling said factors in determining the reimbursement included the absence of an indoor kitchen with running water and cooking facilities, work done by the tenant wasn’t reimbursed, repairs were delayed and “the general filthy condition” of the premises.

The tribunal also ruled the Chong must pay the tenant $200 per month for what would have been 11 remaining months of tenancy.

The total payment ordered from landlord to tenant was $3300.44.

Alexsia Hopkins is an undergraduate student at Massey University on an internship with Stuff.