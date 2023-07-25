HSBC: House prices will rise 5% over 2024

House prices will be supported by strong migration, HSBC says.

HSBC has reduced its expectations of house price falls through the rest of this year, and says they will be increasing at an annual rate of 5% by the end of 2024.

The bank has released a new report which notes that a number of factors are building to support house prices.

Economist Jamie Culling said New Zealand’s housing market had seemed particularly stretched compared to other countries in the early stages of the pandemic.

“Off an already high base, housing prices rose by over 45% between end-2019 and their peak in late 2021, reflecting the large monetary and fiscal stimulus delivered,” he said.

But interest rate tightening by the Reserve Bank then caused house prices to fall sharply.

Between October 2021 and mid-2023, the official cash rate (OCR) lifted by 525 basis points, to 5.5%, in its efforts to tackle inflation.

House prices fell by 18% on a national basis, according to Real Estate Institute data, with larger drops in Auckland and Wellington.

House prices remain about 25% above pre-pandemic levels.

Culling said HSBC had noted that in Australia, despite interest rate rises, population growth had led to prices recovering more strongly than expected.

“We expect a similar trend to emerge in New Zealand, and some indicators of housing market conditions have showed a stabilisation in recent months. Recently, housing prices have risen marginally on some indices.”

JASON DORDAY/STUFF House prices in Wellington are down 20%, which has led to it overtaking Christchurch as the country's most affordable main centre to buy a house in, CoreLogic says.

He said a strong rebound in migration was likely to support demand for houses.

“This has already tightened the rental market, with rental price inflation rising to 3.9% year-on-year in June 2023. On the supply side, housing supply has remained fairly constrained, partly reflecting the supply constraints of materials and skilled labour through the pandemic. The Reserve Bank has also eased its loan-to-value ratio restrictions.

“As a consequence, we revise up our housing price forecasts for 2023 and 2024. We expect housing prices to be down by 2.3% year-on-year in Q4 2023 (previously -8%), and to rise by 5% year-on-year in Q4 2024 (previously +1%). This is still a fairly subdued recovery, partly given the high debt servicing costs. We had previously expected the peak-to-trough housing price decline to be 20% to 25%, but now expect that it will be around 18%.”

He noted the Reserve Bank viewed house prices as being around sustainable levels.

But it was clear that sustainable was not the same thing as “affordable”.

“Housing prices still appear stretched compared to some other economies.”