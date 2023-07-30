Why can't we have nice apartments? Lack of aspiration, says Ockham co-founder

A new apartment block on Auckland’s quiet Finch St has been lauded by local MP Chlöe Swarbrick as “a vision of density”. Its developer, Mark Todd, says there’s a lack of aspiration in the property market. Kelly Dennett reports.

Mark Todd says he was an apartment convert at least a decade before he went on to co-found Ockham Residential, one of Auckland’s most notable dense housing developers.

He loved living at Westminster Court on Parliament St next to Auckland’s High Court: “Bored? Want to do something? Press the button on the elevator and walk outside," he says.

“Generally, [attitudes towards apartment living] are getting better and better. In 2009 [when Ockham was founded], the people that considered living in apartments were students. Now there is a growing consensus that young professionals, people aged 20-50, and baby boomers, love the lifestyle.

“Often they have lived overseas and understand the value living in an apartment brings to your life: reducing travel times, being closer to hospitality, retail opportunities, enhanced opportunities for socialising, and more free time. Not having to look after a house. Easier opportunities to travel.”

That’s all very familiar to freelance travel writer and former civil servant Denise Stephens, who had lifestyle at the forefront of her mind when she bought into Ockham’s latest offering, Aalto, its 17th development consisting of 39 apartments on Morningside’s Finch St, a quiet cul-de-sac filled with villas, bungalows and lawns.

It’s 400 metres from a train station and just a few kilometres from Auckland city proper.

Supplied/Supplied The communal living area at the top of Aalto.

One of the first apartment buildings to be built under the new Terrace Housing and Apartment Buildings rules, it pays great attention to modern living with 112 bike spaces, rainwater retention tanks, e-vehicle charging stations, and a top floor reserved for communal living – a lounge and kitchen, deck, work-from-home office, and a bookable guest room with an en suite.

Stephens, having found nothing that suited her brief in Wellington, instead moved north where she found options for apartment living in Auckland more plentiful. She didn’t want inner-city living, but craved “a little bit of suburbia” including great facilities, good public transport, but with a small space that was easy to look after. She’d lived previously in terraced housing and an apartment in Sydney.

Life has already begun in Auckland; she’s signed up to a Pilates studio a suburb over, in Ponsonby, and a Mt Albert club, University of the Third Age, whose 200+ members meet up in Western Springs every month.

“I’m quite excited by it really,” she says. “The space factor wasn’t a big thing for me. My townhouse in Wellington was two levels going up and down the stairs... I hate vacuuming. I have just bought myself a robot vacuum cleaner, because I don’t have the stairs to worry about [now].”

SUPPLIED Mark Todd, co-founder of Ockham Residential.

Opening Aalto, Auckland MP Chlöe Swarbrick said it was possible to do apartments well: “If we actually want to sell a vision of density done well, we need to share this... This space is phenomenal, and it is demonstrative of the proof of the concept.”

Aalto’s apartments marketed from $550,000 for a studio, to $600,000 for a one-bedroom, and $810,000 for two. While it’s completely sold out, developer Mark Todd says Ockham is experiencing a “very quiet” pre-sales market, saying apartment developers tend to feel a housing downturn the most.

“Who wants to buy off the plan for something that isn’t being built for a year or so? Which is understandable. I’d really like to be on the record as saying, the housing slump is long overdue. [Prices] were nothing short of crazy and a correction was long overdue.”

After five years of rapid growth in his business, Todd says Ockham is using the quiet period to streamline structures, design more efficiently, and be more productive with design-based resources, construction techniques and planning. “We’re trying to reduce our cost structure by effectively being more productive across the board.”

Front of mind is figuring out how to crack an affordable three-bedroom apartment, to capture the family market which he estimates only makes up 3% of its buyers.

Supplied Denise Stephens, Aalto resident.

Research released in March showed there were 21,253 apartments in Auckland’s CBD, and 20,604 in the city fringe and suburbs. While there were 872 apartments being completed in the suburbs, there were just two developments in the CBD’s immediate pipeline. Kainga Ora and Ockham were the biggest developers.

CBRE associate director of research Tamba Carleton said in April there were more suitable sites for development available in suburbs than the CBD. Some apartment developments were as far south as Pukekohe, on the Waikato border, as well as Manurewa, Papakura and Howick.

Apartments in traditional suburban or rural village enclaves are in contrast to the swathes of subdivisions that are popping up in South Auckland, which Todd is critical of, labelling them a “suburban food or hospitality desert”.

“Sprawl, in the context of 1.8 million people, leads to all sorts of downsides to lifestyle and time management, let alone the wider issues,” he says. “A compact city [also] sits nicely with the idea of doing our best to mitigate climate change.

“What the sector is missing is... aspiration. All the largest housebuilders in the country are land developers, not house builders. I would encourage all those boards of the biggest developers to be looking at how they can contribute more usefully to NZ Inc. by putting their resources and capital into [denser building]. Big players should be embracing it and learning it, as that’s where the national policy statement has set the direction... There is a positive story out there.

“Building a vibrant city is a fun process.”

The Green Party’s infrastructure, building, construction and urban development spokesperson Julie Anne Genter – who was referred Stuff’s questions to Swarbrick – said it was “still easier and more profitable for many developers to build the same old houses on greenfields sections than to build 4-6 storeys in the existing urban area.”

“I have heard from developers who are interested in building density-done-well that it is challenging because it is higher risk, so harder to access finance,” Genter said. “If they get part way through the build and something stalls - they can’t just flick off the section as they might do with a house. Higher density requires specialised skills and equipment that is still under provided in New Zealand.”

It’s a myth, Todd says, that there isn't enough developable or appropriately zoned land in the city centre and fringe suburbs, like Ponsonby or Grey Lynn, and he pours scorn on the narrative that character or heritage housing in central areas is preventing density – or more affordable housing.

Supplied Ockham’s new Aalto building.

“It’s kind of a small-minded attitude. I’m all for intensification and affordable housing, but it’s kind of like, why do we want to antagonise each other unnecessarily when the outcomes are not there?... there is genuine merit in [character buildings].

“You could rezone Ponsonby all you like, and you’re not going to get affordable apartments there, it’s always going to be high value. Try and buy an apartment in a walkable distance from Melbourne or Sydney and it’ll cost you a fortune.”

Ockham is looking ahead to finishing its Greenhouse build, on Ponsonby’s Williamson Ave, later this year, which will be one of the city’s most expensive buildings and which Todd describes as a once-in-a-career project valued at $130m. With 101 apartments, its 43m2 studios start at $850,000, while a two-bedroom 70m2 space with a car park and balcony will go for $1.6m.

He makes no apologies for the price: “It is what it is. It’s for clients who can afford it. It’s a 19-minute walk to Aotea Square, seven minutes to K’ Rd.”