Five things tenants are worried about right now

Karwin Davidson's home isn't healthy, despite over six years of fighting his landlord to make it better.

Rents are on the rise, and election year political promises are flying, but some of those promises are concerning tenants.

Landlords have been vocal about their concerns, and National and ACT are campaigning on the alleged "war on landlords", with policies to address landlord worries if elected later this year.

But tenants were a key part of the rental market equation, and some of the policies landlords were complaining about were intended to benefit them.

Tenant advocates and property managers said there were five key issues worrying tenants right now.

Rental affordability

Renters United president Geordie Rogers said a big concern was ongoing significant rental increases, which were occurring even when there had been no substantive improvement to a property.

“House prices have come back, and a little while ago it looked like rent increases had dropped off too, but that has changed, and rents are going up again.”

The rise in interest rates was a big consideration for landlords, but tenants were seeing increases beyond what was reasonable and beyond covering landlords’ costs, he said.

Renters United has long campaigned for rental indexation which limited rent increases to inflation, but allowed bigger increases where significant improvements had been made to the property.

Citizens Advice Bureau national adviser Sacha Green said worries around the cost of living and the ability to get by were high, and rent costs were a huge component of that.

“We often get people saying ‘my rent is going up - can my landlord increase it by that much’, but it is difficult to challenge an increase based on market rates.

“That’s because if more than a few people are putting rents up, that is setting the rate for the neighbourhood.”

There was a need for mechanisms that provide for fair rent, rather than just leaving the market to determine what tenants should have to pay, she said.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Geordie Rogers says security of tenure is a big concern for tenants.

“People are frustrated by some landlords’ sense of entitlement around increasing rents on damp, mouldy homes when they have asked for repairs, such as draught stopping, and it has been ignored.”

Security of tenure

Having security their tenancies were not going to be ended for no reason was the other major concern for tenants, Rogers said.

It had reemerged as an issue after National and ACT announced they would reinstate “no cause” termination notices.

Rogers said the notices were invariably used when renters asserted their rights, or to discriminate against people for some reason.

“That was why the ability to give them was removed in the government’s tenancy law reforms. To bring it back would leave renters less secure in their homes, and would be a step back for renters rights’.”

National and ACT have said MSD workers and tenants had asked them to reintroduce “no-cause” notices as landlords were reluctant to rent to vulnerable people without them in case problems arose.

But the fact they could not point to anyone specific who had asked was telling, Rogers said. “It seems like their own position, not the position of renters.

“Because all the people I speak to, people who actually work with tenants everyday, do not say that, and it has never been raised as a concern with me by renters.”

Green said the Tenants Advocate Network, which the CAB was part of, had fought long and hard for the removal of “no cause” notices as there was no good reason for them.

“We are disturbed that reinstating it has been framed as having some benefit for tenants, and have written to [National Party housing spokesperson] Chris Bishop expressing our concern about the policy.”

Supplied David Faulkner says there’s uncertainty about what healthy homes rules mean.

Healthy homes

Despite the healthy homes standards, there were still cold, damp, and mouldy rental properties around.

That caused anxiety for tenants, but it was compounded by uncertainty about what compliance with the standards entailed, Property Brokers general manager property management David Faulkner said.

“The standards themselves are open to interpretation. You can get two different reports back from two different inspection companies about the same property, for example.

“It comes down to the standard too. There are clear criteria around insulation, but with drainage and draughts, it’s a bit vague, and that causes confusion.”

Tenants were more assertive about compliance, and were often keen to go to the Tenancy Tribunal about a problem, he said.

“But some of the claims made to the tribunal are not realistic, and then tenants are disappointed when they expect $50,000 compensation and get $500.”

The Rental Bureau managing director Victoria Heyes said the concerns raised with her company were largely maintenance issues, but these days more emotion and urgency was involved.

“When it comes to the standards, we have people saying we know you have done everything you can, but is the property really compliant?”

“Condensation is a common concern, for example, and people ask about HRVs and Showerdomes a lot, but they are not required under the standards.”

There was a lot of scope for misinformation and misunderstanding in this area, and it paid for landlords to ensure they complied with what was required by the standards, she said.

CAB/Supplied Sacha Green says people often ask whether their rent increases are reasonable.

Ensuring compliance

The technical process of ensuring a property was compliant was not something a tenant should have to deal with, especially when their objective was to secure somewhere to live, Green said.

“Nor should it be tenants’ responsibility to chase things up, complain, and fight for their right for a decent home to live in.”

That was why getting legislation on the regulation of property managers through parliament was important, and why it would be useful for landlords to be regulated too, she said.

“But it is also why there needs to be better support and resourcing for tenant advocacy services, and why ways that some of the money held in the bond system could be used for that should be explored.”

Faulkner said tenants should feel they could complain about something without being blacklisted, and under current tenancy law there was protection for them to do so.

But tenants were still not comfortable approaching landlords, or property managers, with issues, he said.

“There is genuine concern about what the result might be for them, and that should not be the case. More education is needed in that space.”

Regulation of property managers was needed, and there should be a database of landlords and more auditing of smaller landlords by TCIT too, he said.

“Because if you are going to be a landlord, you are providing a social service. There is a social contract, and landlords need to know what they have to do, and do it correctly.”

Non-tenant tenants

New Zealand has a significant number of people who rent, but who are not classified as “tenants”. They included private boarders and renters living with the homeowner or landlord.

These people were not covered, or protected, by the Residential Tenancies Act, and many did not realise that until there was a dispute, Green said.

“Someone might want to leave a property and have problems getting their bond back, or someone might be causing problems and refuse to leave.

“But there is no legal framework to deal with these situations. They are civil matters, so the police don’t like to get involved, and there is a lack of clarity around dispute mechanisms.”

It was a big problem, and should be addressed by ensuring there was a flexible framework able to deal with the realities of people’s living situations today, she said.