'Exorcism' house back on the market: 'Investors get a lot of grief'

Steve Goodey says most of the work was cosmetic.

Investor Steve Goodey says projects like the work he and his team have done on a mortgagee sale in Stokes Valley are a net positive for the housing market.

Goodey’s team bought the property at 49 Manuka St, Stokes Valley, in March for $498,000.

The house, on 1419m² of land with an internal swimming pool, had a council valuation of $740,000 but had obvious problems.

There were holes in every piece of Gib board throughout and “Satanic” verses scribbled on the walls, as well as mouldy food left in dishes still on the kitchen bench.

“I don’t know if this house needs an exorcism or what,” Goodey said in a video shot as he first walked through.

SUPPLIED There were messages on lots of the walls.

The owner had gone missing and Goodey said, right up until the sale settled, he could have returned and made the transfer of ownership difficult.

Goodey said the work that was required to get it ready for resale was mostly cosmetic – including the removal of bags of white powder found in the ceiling.

“The property wasn’t crooked, or moist, or rotten or old, even. It was really all just cosmetic, a lot of re-gibbing to put walls back together, a lot of varnish and dark colours we got rid of and lightened up with some light colours and then really the biggest problem we had after that is that it’s just so bloody big. It’s a hell of a lot of carpet, a hell of a lot of paint…”

The process took about three months, he said.

SUPPLIIED Steve Goodey said the previous inhabitants seemed to have 'anger management' problems.

“It was a fair bit of cash but it was nothing structural, nothing load-bearing, nothing council permitted.”

The property is being sold by tender and he expected it to go for less than $1 million.

Goodey’s team did the renovation for a client and had since gone on to another that he said had more significant issues.

But he said this sort of work was positive for the housing market as a whole.

“There’s a lot of landlord bashing still going on. We got a lot of grief on my Facebook page for taking a property away from first-home buyers but no first-home buyer that wanted to live in the property was going to pay $500,000 or $600,000 then put another couple of hundred into renovation, because they couldn’t borrow the renovation money.

“Now we’ve finished renovating, we can sell to a first or second-time homebuyer.

“It’s probably going to be a second or a third [time buyer] which means that person’s house that they're moving out of is going to be loosened up for a first-home buyer and now they can borrow against the purchase and the renovation because the renovation’s been done and there’s no risk in it for the bank any more.”

Steve Goodey/Facebook Steve Goodey gets his first look at property he bought in mortgagee sale

He said buying a mortgagee sale often made insurance difficult, too and there was more potential for things to go wrong through the process.

“It’s kind of a big boy’s game to a degree, it’s for the slightly more experienced investor but now we get back and go we’ve actually added one. Investors get given grief by media and politicians so often for taking houses out of the pool but we’ve been able to go plus one.”