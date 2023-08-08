Here are the housing markets where a turnaround in prices may be happening

House prices likely to rise post-election, regardless of who wins, Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod says.

What do Hamilton, the wider New Plymouth area, Christchurch and Invercargill have in common?

QV data shows that they may be where the first signs of house prices turning around are appearing.

The property data firm has released its latest House Price Index, which shows prices lifted in those areas over the past three months.

The biggest increase was in Christchurch and Invercargill, up 0.8%.

Nationally, the average home value decreased by 1.5% over the three months to July, a smaller decline than the 1.8% three-month change recorded in June and 3.5% and 3.4% recorded in April and May, respectively.

Prices across the country have fallen from their 2021 peaks as the Reserve Bank pushed up the official cash rate to curb inflation. The average QV value is now 10.2% less than the same time last year.

Operations manager James Wilson said the key difference about the markets where prices had lifted slightly was first-home buyer activity.

“All of the urban centres have really good first-home buyer activity, but those markets in particular have two things going on. They’ve got slightly higher first-home buyer share of new purchases than the other centres around them and in the boom times they had a more even split of first-home buyer activity to investor activity.

“In other markets, where investors were a larger share, they’ve really fallen away. In these markets, investors have also fallen away but they were never at the same overall share as first-home buyers. They haven’t had as big or as long a fall and have had that flat-to-slightly positive growth theme creep back sooner.”

The Auckland region’s prices were down 1.5% over the three months, and Wellington's down 1.7%.

“Though low sales volumes continue to impact the monthly value change results significantly, causing some short-term spikes in average home value levels, the longer term trend is pretty clearly a residential property market that is bottoming out after some very significant home value reductions over the last 18 months or so,” Wilson said.

“But it’s still early days and we’re unlikely to see the market reach a consistent bottom overnight. Instead, we’re likely to see significant variations in performance in sub markets across the country, as we see demand return in certain areas and for certain property types at different times. Meanwhile, that heightened level of volatility is set to continue until sales volumes increase further.”

He said there were some signs that investors were coming back into the market.

”We’re being really cautious to make sure we don’t jump on anecdotal themes that are beginning to creep in. One of those being that investors are back. Are we seeing more investor activity at key metrics like auction attendance and bidding? Yes we are.

Stuff House prices have fallen as interest rates rose.

“Is that translating to investors are back in a massive tidal wave? No, they’re not. Interest levels are beginning to creep up in some locations but we’re not seeing them ramp up ther overall share of mortgage lending or in the properties that are selling.

”The signs are there but we have to keep watching it. Investors who are in a better position from an equity perspective are probably coming in and trying to catch some good buys before, in their eyes, things strengthen a bit further.”

He said investors were returning to key urban centres first. “In those areas – Auckland fringe, Hamilton fringe – you see it there... we’re not seeing them yet move into those more regional markets. They're a bit cautious about where they might land."

He said it was too soon say a big bounce-back in prices was coming. “I think it’s different from property cycles gone by – there’s still a lot of things out there that are very uncertain. I know everyone’s trying to find that silver lining, that beacon of hope. I do think it’s too early and I don’t expect a massive surge in market strength off the back of this. Be wary, take the time to understand what’s happening. What’s driving this and are they structural themes or just volatile key metrics?”

Investor Steve Goodey said a big problem for investors was a lack of available stock to purchase. He said many were also held back by liquidity.

“I did a webinar for clients with some mortgage brokers and they said the banks – what they said was – they’re constipated. They’re not letting liquidity roll through the market like they were a few months ago. It’s incredibly hard to get money out of the banks.”

Wilson said small to medium development sites had taken significant value hits since the downturn began and were likely to continue to fall because demand had dropped away.