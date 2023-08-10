'It's the perfect storm': Job lost, mortgage denied... and settlement looming

Shane Peebles says he’s in the middle of the perfect storm.

When he and his partner signed up to buy a townhouse in Rata St, Naenae, two years ago, the property market was quite different.

They agreed to buy the two-bedroom property for $805,000.

But now settlement is looming in three weeks’ time and they cannot get a loan to purchase it. The property has dropped in value, and the two investment properties they were using as equity in the deal have also dropped. He estimates that he has lost about $1 million in equity across them in the last year.

On top of that, he has lost his job.

“The market was fine then but by the time settlement came the market had completely flipped. We lost a lot of equity in our houses, we used a bit of the equity to put a deposit on the house.

“We couldn’t get a mortgage, we need to settle in about three weeks and there’s no way we can get a mortgage.”

Peebles said he thought at first it would just be a matter of forfeiting the deposit.

“But it’s worse than that. They can sue you for all of their losses. They can take you for the loss on the house price, lawyer fees, readvertising it, paying the agent to sell it. We could be up for a lot more.”

He said there was also a non-compete clause in the agreement that meant they were not allowed to sell the property to someone else, although that has since been waived. An offer of some extra money to terminate the contract was turned down.

Peebles expects only to be able to sell the house he has committed to for about $650,000.

“We’re now scrambling at the last minute trying to sell it. It is the perfect storm.”

LAWRENCE SMITH Lea del Valle’s family are in a similar situation, facing settlement they cannot afford in west Auckland.

He said how well they could financially recover would depend how much they could sell the property for.

“If it sells for $600,000 we have to come up with $120,000 difference and find the finance for that somehow. It could be most likely a high interest rate up to 15%.”

His other properties had dropped in price too much to make it worth selling them, he said, and one would be subject to the bright-line test so it would incur a tax bill.

Peebles said the experience had made him much less likely to take risk in future.

Kelvin Davidson, chief property economist at CoreLogic, said there was anecdotal evidence that this part of the market was under strain.

“It’s relatively easy to see the reasons why, with wider house prices down, financing costs up, building costs up, and sometimes the ability to get the same-sized mortgage as was pre-approved having lessened. We don’t have any easily available ‘hard’ evidence of how the sale prices are being affected, but it’s likely they’re still looking soft.”

Earlier, Stuff reported on a family who were facing losing their deposit and potentially being chased for a shortfall after signing an unconditional agreement for a west Auckland development that they then could not settle on.

It is not just new build properties that are losing people money.

CoreLogic data shows that 6.9% of all sales in the second quarter of this year were for less than their original purchase price. This does not include new builds. That is compared to just 0.7% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The majority of losses were in properties that were bought around the time of the market peak, when Peebles bought.

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF House prices likely to rise post-election, regardless of who wins, Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod says.

Properties that were sold for a profit had been owned for a median 8.4 years. The median profit was $290,000 – down from the $440,000 peak at the end of 2021.

But those that sold for a loss were held for a median 1.8 years.

“Presumably, many of these resellers had intended to hold for longer, but perhaps due to changed personal circumstances they had to sell,” CoreLogic said in its report.

“Of course, a change in an owner’s financial situation could also play a role in a short hold period and an increased risk of a resale loss – and at the moment, rising interest rates would be a clear candidate for driving some of these sales. We can’t be sure when this is the case, but it’s likely to be happening to some degree. Of course, with unemployment still low (at least for now), ‘distressed sales’ will still be the exception rather than the norm.”

For apartments, 26% of resales in the second quarter were for a lower price than the owner originally paid, compared to about 5% mid-2021. That is the highest proportion of apartment losses since 2013 and compared to 6.2% of houses.

The most pain was felt in Auckland, where 11% of resales were for a loss. Hamilton was just behind at 10.7%. Wellington’s share of losses dropped from 6.4% in the first quarter to 5.4%.

For investors, 7.4% of resales were for a loss. At the national level, the median resale gain for investors in the second quarter was $307,000, a bit above the owner-occupier figure of $285,000. And for losses, the median for investors was around $65,000, again a little above the owner-occupier result of $58,000.

Davidson said it was not unusual that investors were making larger gains. “One explanation is that we tend to see hold periods are longer for investors – especially for the so-called buy and hold types, which gives gains more time to accumulate.”

Investor and property investment coach Steve Goodey said most investors would hold on to their properties and rent them rather than sell for a loss, if they could.

“They would rather lose a couple of hundred dollars a week than a couple of $100,000.”

Davidson said, even though it seemed house price falls were easing, it did not mean losses would stop.

He said it was likely there would be an increase in the proportion of sales for a loss in the next few quarters.

But a strong labour market and few signs of mortgage repayment problems, it was unlikely there would be a return to the peaks of about 20% seen around the time of the global financial crisis.