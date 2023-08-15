Buyers back in housing market? Real Estate Institute reports pick-up

House prices likely to rise post-election, regardless of who wins, Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod says.

New Zealand’s property market isn’t experiencing as much of a winter chill as might be expected, Real Estate Institute data shows.

There were 1.6% more sales nationally in July than a year earlier, and 10.8% more in Auckland.

Median house prices were down 1.3% on a national basis between June and July, to $770,000, but only down 0.1% outside Auckland.

Auckland’s median price dropped below $1 million, to $990,000, down 1% from June.

Chief executive Jen Baird said stock numbers had fallen.

The House Price Index, which is designed to smooth out variations in the type of properties being sold, was up 0.7% month-on-month and up 0.6% over three months. Compared to a year earlier it was down 6.9%. It is down 17% from the peak but up 5.5% from five years ago.

Baird said July would normally be a slower month but buyers seemed to be returning.

Kathryn George/Stuff Buyer interest is picking up but sellers are holding back, the Real Estate Institute says.

“This month’s figures show a lift in market activity with sales counts slightly increasing in many parts of the country on July last year, and the year-on-year decrease in median prices continuing to ease, suggesting some confidence is returning,” Baird said.

Across the regions, Auckland (10.8%), Waikato (9.4%), Bay of Plenty (13.7%), Nelson (3.9%), West Coast (31.0%) and Canterbury (10.1%) all had increases in sales counts year-on-year. Bay of Plenty was also up 7.8% month-on-month.

At the end of July, the total number of properties for sale across New Zealand was 23,090, down 12.4% (3268 properties) from 26,358 year-on-year, and down 6.4% month-on-month. New Zealand excluding Auckland was down year-on-year from 15,732 to 14,497, a decrease of 1,235 properties or 7.8% annually.

“With sales counts up this month, the national inventory level is falling. More competitive prices and a ‘get in now’ attitude is bringing more buyers out ahead of this year’s election,” Baird said.

The number of new listings dropped by 17.6% year-on-year.

“These listing decreases are similar to last month’s so although our salespeople are reporting further increases in activity across the country the looming election and ongoing tighter economic conditions are seeing sellers holding back,” Baird said.

Median prices increased year-on-year in Marlborough, Southland and Central Otago.

“The ongoing impact of government policies, economic conditions, and global factors will continue to shape the New Zealand housing market. We also tend to see a slowing in activity in the lead-up to a general election, but with buyer activity rising and lower levels of supply coming to market, we may see stronger demand appear in the coming months,” Baird said.