'Rare opportunity': Manawatū landmark Cheltenham Hotel for sale

Pauline Scott has owned The Cheltenham Hotel for 20 years with husband Dave, building on its traditions and sense of community.

It’s hard to miss “The Chelty”.

Standing tall on the corner of State Highway 54, where it departs from Kimbolton Rd, 15 kilometres out of Feilding, boldly dressed in her blue and gold Speight’s trim, the grand old lady is a beacon to both the local Cheltenham community and the enduring allure of classic country hotels.

“You never know who is going to walk through the door,” says owner-operator Pauline Scott.

That’s a big part of what she loves about the hotel, and what makes it difficult for Scott and her husband Dave to call “last drinks” on a venture and lifestyle they’ve loved for the past 20 years.

“It’s a really good business. But we’re selling up to have a change. We’ve been there, done that, it’s time to move on,” she says.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Pauline behind the bar of The Chelty with her trusted companion Jazz.

It was rare for country hotels to come onto the market, particularly one with the qualities of The Cheltenham Hotel, said Century 21 agent Andrew Pugh, who’s been fielding interest in the landmark that has been rebuilt three times in the past 147 years.

Whereas many rural hotels and taverns have faded as farmland gives way to subdivisions, and drinking habits change, The Chelty had maintained its communal relevance while also attracting visitors.

“People always come in saying ‘I’ve driven past it for 20 years, and today’s the day I stopped and came in’,” says Pauline. “So many people say that.”

The suspicion that a cold beer, a warm welcome and creature comforts could be found within was swiftly realised when Stuff visited this week, though a sloppy facial from the bartending border collie Jazz wasn’t quite what we had in mind.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Pauline and Dave Scott in 2010, when Cheltenham Hotel was judged Best Country Hotel by the Hospitality Association of New Zealand.

The Scotts, who had been dairy farmers in Central Hawke’s Bay, have put an emphasis on food, offering quality pub meals and a range of events, which had attracted bus tours and motorhomes.

“We do a lot of functions. A lot of bus groups come in, from everywhere ... We do barbecues, so it’s definitely more gone the food way, and people are definitely drinking lighter beers.

“The bikies will come in and clean out all my ginger beers or my zero Heinekens. It’s a real shift. I’m like, what? But everyone’s really careful now.”

Scott says the eight guest rooms had been booked out for the recent swap meet in Feilding, and they had a number of regulars who booked to stay every year for the Cross Hills Fair, and Central Districts Field Days.

Warwick Smith/Stuff “Thursday is the night” says Pauline Scott of when The Chelty really livens up, drawing in “members” of its Handle Club.

One only has to gaze at the pictures, slogans, deer heads – and even a toilet seat – on the walls to grasp a sense of the pub’s local pride and the flavoursome conversations that can be had after 4pm.

Photos of deceased patrons line the back of the bar, as do trophies for inter-pub tournaments, and the not-so-illustrious “Dick of the Year” award.

Individually named glasses wait patiently to be claimed by members of the Thursday night Handle Club, where the first beer is free and a bar tab up for grabs. There’s the weekly pool contests, and the annual Hunt Dinner, where rabbit hunters shout the landowners a meal.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Individually named glasses wait patiently to be claimed by members of the Thursday night Handle Club, where the first beer is free and a bar tab up for grabs.

Though the Scotts lived at the hotel, Paul said it didn’t upset their work-life balance. They had fantastic staff, and she enjoyed the late starts. Only on weekends did they open before 2pm.

“It’s all working people, they’ve all got jobs, no point opening early.

“They’re coming in after a hard day’s work, to have a drink, catch up with ya mates, a game of pool, put the jukebox on, have a dance. Go outside and smoke those disgusting cigarettes.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff A hearty of menu of satisfying pub grub.

Pauline doesn’t suffer any nonsense or “shitty boots” inside the hotel, but has been known to drive a few patrons into Feilding, to frequent the Irish pub on a Friday night, or to pick them up.

“If they want to come home, all they have to do is ring. I’m really disappointed if anything would happen and they didn’t ring. I don’t have to do it often, but I do do it.”

She says the lockdowns during the Covid pandemic really shows people the importance of community and communal spaces, somewhere people could talk about their problems.

DAVID UNWIN / FAIRFAX NZ./Stuff Characters abound at the Cheltenham Hotel in 2012 for the then-Prince Charles’ royal visit to Feilding.

“It’s about the coming together. And we’re a bit concerned at the moment about the dairy payout, and they’ll all be in here discussing that.

“I love living here. I think it’s a great place, it really is. I’m so going to miss it, and the people.”

Pauline says she isn’t sure what will be next for she and Dave, who are 63 and 59 years old, but she likes the idea of becoming a tour guide.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Jazz keeps an eye on what’s happening outside.

Tenders close for The Chelty on September 7. Pugh says he has received a number of enquiries from people who used to live in Manawatū and are keen to return for a business opportunity.

He says it’s a great location, with so many possibilities for hosting events, with its outdoor bar, large car park, and so much character.

“A lot of places are very sanitary these days. At The Chelty you can spend hours just looking at pictures on the wall.”