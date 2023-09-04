Mood of market changing, Barfoot says, as sales pick up

Barfoot & Thompson says the level of “buyer motivation” in the property market was at the highest level in more than two years in August – and 6.4% of sales were in the price bracket that would be open to foreign buyers under National’s policies.

The real estate firm said the number of sales in the month was up significantly – to 879 from 727 the month previously, and 720 a month on average over the previous three months, but the sale price of $982,500 was also up significantly on $950,000 in July.

“Against where the market has come from, August’s results are only a modest step forward,” managing director Peter Thompson said,

He said once the election had happened, it was expected the sales activity would increase and there would be a good, steady market until the end of the year.

“The market recovery will show up in the number of properties sold rather than major increases in the prices paid,” he said.

“In August we sold 879 properties, 20.9% more than in July, 22.1% higher than the average number of monthly sales for the previous three months and 52.1% more than for the same month last year.

“The average sales price at $1,088,457 was also up 2% on the average for the previous three months (0.9%).

“New listings for the month at 1577 leapt 30% on those for July as vendors too felt the mood of the market changing. New listings this August were up 13.1% from where they were last August.

1 NEWS The housing market is predicted to heat up as a result of National’s tax policy.

“At month end we had 4155 properties on our books, 1.9% more than at the end of July. Anything above 4000 gives buyers an excellent range of properties from which to choose.

“The growing number of apartments entering the market, combined with the market downturn experienced since November 2021, has seen the re-emergence of properties selling for under $500,000.”

Thompson said 18.7% of sales were for under $500,000 000 while 6.4% sold for $2 million or more, and 2.4% sold for $3m or more.

National has proposed allowing foreign buyers to purchase properties selling for more than $2m, with a tax applied.

“The rural and lifestyle markets also experienced stronger buyer activity in August, and we sold more than $58m worth of property, with sales in dollar terms being double those for July,” Thompson said.

“Sales numbers were the highest in nine months and up 70% on those for July while listing activity increased in anticipation of a more active market post the election.”

Westpac chief economist Kelly Eckhold said sales numbers and prices would usually move together over time.

“I think we can expect to see both house prices and transactions volumes move higher as the market recovers. The telling period will be in the spring and summer when more activity tends to occur. This year the outcome of the election might also be a factor given National has some relevant policies relating to housing which could have an impact.”