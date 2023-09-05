Don't expect return to pre-Covid housing affordability: BNZ

The housing market is predicted to heat up as a result of National’s tax policy.

Housing affordability is unlikely to return to the levels seen before Covid hit, BNZ’s chief economist says.

House prices went up by about 30% in 2021 alone as the impact of very low interest rates hit the property market.

Prices have since fallen about 17% from their peak.

Mike Jones, chief economist at BNZ, said his team had been expecting affordability to improve through this year. But prices increasing again more quickly than expected had forced them to revise that view.

“The odds are that this tentative uptrend will be sustained, in some shape or form. When housing momentum turns, it tends to stay turned. Back in early June, we forecast a 3% lift in house prices over the second half of this year, followed by a 7% lift through next year. We’ve seen nothing in the run of play since to throw us off this view,” he said.

“Our index is up around 10% from ‘peak unaffordability’ in December 2021. Most of this reflects the fall in house prices over time. Strong income growth has helped too, with higher debt servicing costs working in the other direction.”

He said Auckland had the largest affordability recovery but was still the most unaffordable overall.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The housing market is picking up faster than expected.

While expectations of strong but slowing household income growth and some mortgage rate relief would help affordability, it would deteriorate again in 2025.

“The good news is that affordability is less bad than it was,” he said. “But relative to a situation six months ago where we expected affordability to keep improving, we’ve now flattened that expectation due to the earlier upturn in house prices we’re starting to see play out. There is some offset – we are still seeing solid disposable household income growth which is blunting some of those unaffordability issues but overall the news probably won’t be well received by prospective home-buyers.”

For affordability to get back to pre-Covid levels, there would have to be really strong income growth at the same time as house prices went sideways for a couple of years, he said.

“That seems a bit of a stretch. Short of a bunch of things going right, mortgage rates going down, house prices flattening, incomes staying solid, it seems likely household affordability will stay mired around current pretty unaffordable levels for the next wee while.”