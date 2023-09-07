Cash buyers snapping up 'problem' apartments

An apartment in this Day St building sold for $252,000.

Apartments with “issues” are drawing cash buyers hunting a bargain.

CitySales sales manager Scott Dunn said the agency had now experienced three consecutive auctions in which all properties had sold.

At the most recent auction, Auckland apartments sold for between $57,500 plus GST and $585,000. Four sold for less than $150,000.

He said buyers were paying cash and picking up places that previously might have been overlooked.

“What we are seeing is a trend favouring what was once – at the peak of the market – the most difficult property type to sell,” he said.

“Leasehold and remedial properties are flying off the shelf. As are small freehold units which are cheap to purchase and rent well, producing impressive rental yields.

STREETVIEW An apartment in this Ronayne St building sold for $113,000 plus GST.

“Conversely, the larger, nicer apartments which are generally purchased by owner-occupiers are more challenging in this market to sell. We believe this is due to their associated mortgages which are very expensive right now to service thanks to high interest rates.

“The leaseholds, remedials and small freeholds are most often ‘cash buys’ and so don’t have an associated mortgage, so as long as the investor sees a good return for the risk – they’ll be competitive in their bidding. We know that cash is king in a recession style market and this trend certainly supports that claim.”

Leasehold properties come with ground rent, which must be paid each year and can run into tens of thousands of dollars. Remedial properties are facing work to repair leaks and other problems.

Dunn said banks often would not lend against these sorts of properties anyway.

He said the smaller, freehold apartments would improve in value when the market lifted more generally.

Those that were having leaking problems fixed would depend on what happened with that remediation process.

“Leasehold properties tend to go down in value as the cost to occupy the land increases.”

He said the properties were almost always unsuitable for first-home buyers.

CoreLogic chief economist Kelvin Davidson said cash buyers were a notable part of the Auckland apartment market, representing about 35% or 40% of all transactions.

“Cash buyers are seeing bargains.”

He said he hoped that buyers were “going in with their eyes wide open”. “You’re going to be faced with a body corporate and some of the repair bills on these things can be very significant, hundreds of thousands of dollars. The need to repair is probably reflected in the prices.”