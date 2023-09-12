QV: First quarter of house price increases since downturn began

There is more competition for fewer listings, QV says.

First-home buyers outside the main cities are driving recovery in house prices, QV says.

It has released its latest House Price Index, which shows the first quarter of increasing prices since the downturn began towards the end of 2021.

Tauranga, Marlborough, Christchurch, Queenstown and Invercargill recorded house price rises over the quarter.

Auckland’s prices were down 0.5% over three months, Wellington’s 0.6% and Hamilton 0.7%.

Operations manager James Wilson said the market was starting to look a bit healthier.

“For the first time in a while we are seeing value increases in some areas of Aotearoa – especially in places where there is strong demand for entry level housing.”

“Generally speaking, it’s a case of the more affordable end propping up the market overall, with areas coming off low value bases continuing to be among the strongest performers. The obvious exceptions among the main urban areas we monitor are Tauranga and Queenstown, but in both of these places values at the lower end of the market are growing while values at the upper end are still soft.”

He said a lack of new listings meant that buyers were starting to have to compete more for the homes on the market.

He said a number of people were waiting for the election before making a move.

“While values are beginning to strengthen in some areas, the rate of growth is not expected to bounce back at a significant rate. More likely, we’ll continue to witness flat or gently rising value levels in many areas while other areas continue to bottom out.”

In Auckland, prices increased 0.7% month on month in August, to an average $1.252 million.

“There has been a moderate increase in the volume of sales and fewer properties listed for sale, which means there’s currently a shortage of stock on the market. Hopefully the normal ‘spring surge’ in listings will restore some equilibrium to this situation,” valuer Hugh Robson said.

He said first-home buyers were the most active in the market.

“The North Shore, Papakura, and Manukau are the areas that have shown the most value movement in recent times.”

Wellington, which is one of the places in which prices have dropped the most, also posted a month-on-month increase.

“Home values across the Wellington region have experienced another month of minimal value movement, with Hutt City and Upper Hutt experiencing small reductions, and Kapiti, Porirua, and Wellington City recording small gains," local senior consultant Blake Ngarimu said.

“The most competitive end of the market is the entry level, where some properties have been receiving multiple offers from first-home buyers. Though the official cash rate (OCR) has not changed, banks have further increased interest rates and potential buyers report being tested on upwards of a 9% interest rate.”

He said he expected National’s plan to reverse the removal of interest deductibility for investors if it were to win the election would encourage investors into the market.

“Coupled with the increased migration of 86,000 people, it is also likely that we will see pressure on rents,” he said.