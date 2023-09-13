Auckland median house price tops $1 million again

Auckland prices are still down year-on-year, but up 2% month-on-month.

Auckland’s median house sale price lifted back over $1 million in August, the Real Estate Institute says.

It has released its data for August, which show the country’s biggest city’s house prices were up 2% month-on-month.

The institute’s house price index, which is designed to show the movement of values without the noise that can be created by different types of property selling, was up 0.9% nationwide, but down 4.7% on the year before.

Median sale prices were higher in Northland, up 3.6%, Gisborne up 14.8%, Southland, up 2%, Canterbury, up 0.8% and Nelson, up 0.7%, compared to the year before.

Wellington’s median sale price picked up 2.3% month-on-month to $750,000.

Chief executive Jen Baird said there had been an increase in the number of sales.

“We saw steady activity this month with increased sales counts both compared to August 2022 and last month. This lift in market activity has also seen the median days to sell decrease this month,” Baird said.

There were 9.2% more properties sold across the country in August compared to the same time last year.

Outside Auckland, sales were up 5.2%.

“Local agents are reporting that, as new listing numbers continue to decrease, the demand for entry-level property is holding and fairly strong, and properties are starting to move quicker,” Baird said.

The national median days to sell reduced by six days year-on-year and five days month-on-month, a change from the trend for many months of increased days to sell.

At the end of August, the total number of properties for sale across New Zealand was 22,750, down 10.6% from 25,441 year-on-year, and down 1.5% month-on-month.

Nationally, new listings decreased by 0.6% from 7492 listings to 7444 year-on-year and increased 20.9% compared to July 2023.

“The number of properties available for sale over the last three months continues to fall. Listings are still at lower levels compared to August 2022, but only slightly.”

The house price index remains 16.1% below its peak.

