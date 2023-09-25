ANZ: House prices going up faster than we thought

ANZ says it now expects house prices to lift about 4% over the second half of this year, and to continue to rise at their current pace until autumn next year.

Previously, the bank had predicted growth would be 3% and then flatten in 2024.

The bank’s economists said the house price cycle had clearly turned and prices had been “marching upwards” over the past few months.

They expect the median house price nationwide could hit $812,000 at Christmas, from $780,000 now.

While indicators signalled things were far from “hot”, they said, things were heating up.

“Indeed, all turnarounds must start somewhere and there are plenty of green shoots to be found in the August Reinz data. In each of the last three months, the house price index has risen 0.7% month-on-month, which is 8% annualised. Close to 100,000 net migrants have entered New Zealand over the last year and that demand for housing is not being matched by supply.”

But they said house price increases would cool over the latter part of 2024 as unemployment rose and interest rates remained high.

“Our outlook is for annual house price inflation to come in at around 5% over 2024 and then moderate to around 3% in 2025. If upside housing pressures result in upside CPI inflation pressures, the Reserve Bank is likely to respond with hikes, stopping the housing upswing in its tracks.”

They noted that borrowers would still find the cheapest interest rates in the longer fixes.

“That will suit those who believe the Reserve Bank could either hike again or leave the OCR on hold ‘up here’ at 5.5% for some time, but it won’t suit those fixing for shorter periods in the hope the Reserve Bank might cut soon.”

ANZ’s economists said they expected one more OCR hike.

While there were risks to that view, they said, the domestic economy was not cooling as fast as the Reserve Bank needed it to.

“For us, that’s enough to make it worth considering fixing for longer rather than shorter. Long-term fixed rates are already lower and thus provide immediate benefits, whereas fixing for shorter will only end up being cheaper if mortgage rates start to fall."

The one-year rate would need to fall from its current 7.29% to 6.61% in a year’s time, and then 6.3% in two years, for back-to-back one-year fixes to be a better option thatn fixing for two years at 6.95% or three years at 6.73%.

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF House prices likely to rise post-election, regardless of who wins, Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod says.

“That might happen but it's a reasonably aggressive assumption and it's a steeper assumed decline than we are projecting. Given the choices available, fixing for two or three years may represent a ‘happy middle ground’ for borrowers.”

They said fixing for four or five years might feel too long “given how deep into the cycle we already are”.

A mix of terms could be a good way to hedge a borrower’s bets, they said.

They noted that first-home buyers were back in the market. Data shows they are at their highest market share on record.

ANZ said they tended to be income-rich and asset-poor, with good jobs but had struggled to meet deposit requirements in 2021.

“While house prices have been falling, prospective buyers have been growing their deposits and may have been holding off buying in case house prices fell further. Now that house prices are 14.5% below their peaks, the deposit first-home buyers require is looking more attainable.”

A house that would have sold for $700,000 in November 2021 might only go for $600,000 today, shrinking a 20% deposit from $140,000 to $120,000.

But ANZ said some first-home buyers could not afford to service a 7% mortgage rate, even if they had a deposit.

A $600,000 house on a 7% interest rate would cost $2800 a month in interest payments with an 80% loan, double the $1400 required to buy a $700,000 house when rates were around 3%.

“In a nutshell, the constraint on first-home buyers entering the market has switched from deposit size to servicing cost as house prices have fallen and mortgage rates have risen.”