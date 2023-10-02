Auckland Council scoops developers, buys $12m block in Manurewa

At the moment, the newly purchased block has a large house and a pool on it. It will be maintained out of the gardens’ existing budget until it can be developed.

Auckland Council has bought a 1.6 ha block of land in Manurewa for $12.37 million with the intention of extending the Auckland Botanical Gardens.

The property on Hill Road was marketed by Bayleys as a “trophy landbank investment” that could be developed into a “scaled housing development”.

“This is the one that developers have been waiting for with what seems to be easy access to all services,” the advertisement said.

However, the council has scooped developers and intends to pay for it by borrowing $10.76 million.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said it was a “difficult decision” to make during a time of “significant budget restraints”.

“We had to act now to protect it from inappropriate development, or this opportunity would have been lost forever,” he said.

Auckland Council/Supplied The Auckland Botanical Gardens receives around a million visitors each year.

In September, Brown called the council’s next 10-year budget a “steep hill to climb”, saying that the interest costs on its $12.4 billion in debt would mean having to cut back services, sell assets or sharply increase rates.

“We don’t have funds sitting in reserve for open space purposes, so the choice to debt-fund the [Manurewa] acquisition is based on spreading the cost of a strategic capital investment across the generations that will use it,” he said in a statement.

Planning, Environment and Parks chair councillor Richard Hills said it was a rare opportunity to acquire land on the edge of a regional asset like the botanic gardens.

He said that sparing the block from an apartment development would preserve it as a “scenic place”.

Hills said that extending the park’s frontage further down Hill Road would also provide a major benefit to motorists trying to access the gardens, once the council could pay to develop it.

During peak hours, trying to exit onto Hill Road near the busy motorway ramps could be “dangerous”, he said.

“It’s impossible if no one lets you out. And, that motorway is only going to get busier over time.”

However, the council won't be able to afford to develop the site until the “outer years” of its budget which stretches through to 2034, according to a council statement.

At the moment, the newly purchased block has a large house and a pool on it.

The first block of land that formed the botanic gardens was purchased by the Auckland Regional Authority from the Nathan Estate in 1967.