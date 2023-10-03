From near top to near bottom: How NZ has slipped down global house price index

New Zealand house prices picked up in the last quarter, on the Knight Frank scale.

New Zealand has come in near bottom of the Knight Frank Global House Price Index, despite being near the top during the housing boom.

Two years ago, the country was at number two on the index, with a price increase of 22.1% in the year to March 2021.

In the second quarter of this year, New Zealand came in fourth from bottom, with a drop of 9.1% in house prices over 12 months, a drop of 2.9% over six months and an increase of 1.3% over three months.

Ranked lower were Finland, Sweden and South Korea. South Korea recorded an annual price fall of 12.8%, although prices rebounded 2.3% in the three months.

Only Sweden’s prices continued to fall in the last three months.

Turkey was top of the table, with house prices up 96% in a year, driven by underlying sharp inflation.

Lithuania was behind on 15.3%, Croatia and Greece 14%, and North Macedonia 12.9%.

Knight Frank head of global research, Liam Bailey, said the rapid approach of peak interest rates around the world was coinciding with a modest improvement in housing market conditions in some key global markets.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF To make their tax plan work, the National Party has to sell $4.9 billion worth of homes to foreign buyers. CoreLogic's Nick Goodall talks about effects of that on the market.

“With the full efects of rate tightening still to be felt a more substantial improvement in housing market liquidity and price growth is still some way off. That said, the medium-term outlook for housing markets is likely to be dominated by low supply and strong demand which will add to upward pricing pressures from late 2024 and beyond.”

The latest index update said rising interest rates had had a big impact on prices, transaction volumes and market liquidity.

“Financial and credit conditions have tightened, borrowing rates have risen, and as a result house price growth has moderated and in many markets turned negative. That said there are emerging signs of a stabilising of market conditions as peak interest rates approach.”

Demographic trends, limited numbers of houses for sale and delays to new builds were all providing structural support for pricing, Knight Frank researchers said, - “in markets like Australia, the US and Canada – which have seen price growth of 2.9%, 3.7% and 6.1% over the past quarter”.

Globally, the annual rate of growth lifted from 2.9% to 3% per quarter in the three months.

“We shouldn’t overstate the shift in housing market conditions. Even if policy rates are not raised further, the effects of past rises will continue to work their way through economies for some time.”