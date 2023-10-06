Then vs now: Here's how much has changed for first-home buyers in two years

Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

The housing market has been a rollercoaster over recent years.

First prices shot up to perilous heights, at a rate of increase that was, at one point, the fastest in the world.

Then, interest rates rose fast, lending rules tightened and buyers stepped back, causing house prices to fall.

First-home buyers trying to navigate the market through this period have faced rapidly changing conditions and criteria to get into the market.

Here’s how the buying proposition has changed for a first-home buyer, compared to October 2021.

House prices

Then: In August 2021, the median national house price was $850,000.

Now: In August this year, it was $767,000.

Corelogic provides data on the prices paid by first-home buyers, which do not always precisely track the wider movements of the property market. It shows that in August 2021, the median price paid by first-time buyers was $645,888. In August this year, it was $688,000.

Corelogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said the price first-home buyers were paying was still down 9.5% from an early 2022 peak.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The picture has changed for first-home buyers.

He said first-home buyers’ prices were supported more than other groups to a degree by things such as KiwiSaver, First Home Grants and Loans and making the most of what was available under the loan-to-value restrictions.

Home loan rates

Then: Reserve Bank data shows the average, new special two-year home loan rate in October 2021 was 3.66%. Borrowers fixing for a year were paying 3.16% and at five years, people were locking in an average 4.4%.

Now: This week, the main banks were offering between 7.15% and 7.45% for one-year terms, and 6.99% to 7.05% for two years. Five-year rates were between 6.5% and 7.09%.

Repayments

Then: Assuming a $500,000 loan over 30 years, a person on a 3.66% rate would have paid $2291 a month.

Now: That same loan on 7.15% would cost $3378.

Test rates (the rate banks use to check whether you can afford a home loan)

Then: Some banks dropped their test rates to the mid-5% range when interest rates were at their lowest. This time two years ago, most were checking affordability at a rate just under 7%.

Now: Most are checking borrowers can afford 8.75%, although it is understood ASB has dropped its rate to 8.5%. This higher test rate has reduced what some borrowers can access, even if their income and deposits have remained the same.

Deposits

Then: Loan-to-value restrictions were lifted when Covid hit but officially returned on March 1, 2021. That meant banks could lend a maximum of 20% of their new lending to owner-occupiers with a deposit of less than 20%. (There are exceptions for new builds.) In November 2021, that dropped to 10% of new lending. At that August 2021 first-home figure of $645,888, a 20% deposit would be $129,177.

Now: Banks can lend 15% of new lending to owner-occupiers with a deposit of less than 20%. A 20% deposit on $688,000 is $137,600.

Availability of stock

Then: Buyers didn't have a lot to choose from a couple of years ago. In September 2021, there were 13,407 houses on the market, according to Realestate.co.nz

Now: Realestate.co.nz said there were 23,564 houses for sale on its site, in its latest update.