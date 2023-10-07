Smaller homes 'offer first-home buyers cheaper way in'

First-home buyers have been snapping up higher-density housing options as a way to get into the housing market, real estate agents say.

Ray White’s Auckland agents said sales of central Auckland apartments for between $395,000 and $440,000 recently were good examples of the type of entry-level homes that are available to buyers.

Corelogic data showed first-home buyers had also bought properties such as a New Lynn apartment for $482,000, a Papatoetoe unit that sold for $444,000, and a Manurewa unit for $489,000.

Head of research Nick Goodall said, five years ago, 68% of the properties bought by first-home buyers in Auckland were standalone houses and 20% were flats or units, including townhouses. This year, 54% had been flats and 37% flats or units.

SUPPLIED This Scotia Place ap[artment sold for $415,000.

Barfoot & Thompson said 26.3% of the properties sold in August were for under $750,000.

“It highlights the growing prominence apartment and townhouse sales are playing in the Auckland market, and the vastly increased property options available to first-time buyers,” managing director Peter Thompson said.

“The change in emphasis away from stand-alone housing towards multiple properties on a single site has now reached the point where it is lowering the entry point for home-ownership for a great number of people.”

Corelogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said there had been a huge construction boom driven by smaller dwellings, which was allowing people to get into the market at a cheaper price point.

Matthew Tso / Stuff Developer Ian Cassels is converting the tower at TVNZ's former Avalon studios in Lower Hutt into apartments. (First published in November 2020)

”Where we have seen first-home buyers buying, within their purchases a higher share of properties have been smaller, especially in Auckland.... there are some pretty big questions about what society will want in future but I think we’ve seen enough evidence over the past few years that the next generation of house buyers is not so bothered about three bedrooms and a section and space to park the car."

He said the shift to townhouses seemed to be a societal change. “Wanting less space and more lifestyle. I’m also conscious of saying this time is different. It could just be an affordability thing – people saying ‘I want to buy a house, I’d love to buy a big house but I can’t so I’ll buy a small one';. Just because someone buys something doesn’t mean it’s ideally what they wanted.

“Relative to the past, the average person is happier to buy less space – to what extent that’s a choice versus necessity, because of affordability pressures we’ll never know.”