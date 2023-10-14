'Everyone involved in real estate is very happy at the moment'

To make their tax plan work, the National Party has to sell $4.9 billion worth of homes to foreign buyers. CoreLogic's Nick Goodall talks about effects of that on the market.

Property investors were jubilant on Saturday night as National and ACT looked set to sweep to power to form the next government.

Both parties have more property investor-friendly policies than the Labour Government, and plan to reverse some of its more controversial changes, such as the removal of investors’ ability to claim home loan interest as an expense for tax purposes, and extension of the bright-line test, which determines how long a property has to be owned to avoid capital gains tax.

National has also pledged to allow foreign buyers into the market for properties worth more than $2 million, with a tax.

Property investor and coach Steve Goodey said he was a “very happy camper".

“All my investments and all my business is in property. I have been very careful all the way through the election to say it’s not a one-issue election. Having said that, I think Labour got a hospital pass because of Covid. People didn’t like the way the country was going, this is a clear indication that we want some improvement.”

He said the real estate market was improving, anyway, but a new government would help.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff Steve Goodey is happy about the election result.

“We were over the hump and heading for better prosperity already. The property industry and community normally holds its breath during the election but there were already some really positive signs coming out. The easy-to-make joke now is that if the All Blacks win tomorrow, off we go. It shows how stupid it all is.”

He said he expected to see a lot more positivity in the housing market.

“Daylight savings, coming up to Christmas, a stable government in place – there’s a feeling of ‘all is right in the world’ a bit more. The things the Labour/Greens coalition tried to do to investors, absolutely demonising us, making us the bad guys will hopefully be reversed and we can go back to a more normal situation. It’s very encouraging.”

He said the majority of his 50,000 Facebook followers were primarily worried about the interest deductibility issue.

“National said it would stop doing that and reverse it slowly. Act said it would stop and reverse it straight away. It will be interesting to see what comes out of the coalition talks... either way, the market will look more positively against it. I know a lot of people who are selling investment properties who are probably asking a bit too much at the moment but they have held back on dropping their expectations because they were waiting for an election result, feeling that a National/ACT coalition is more positive for the property market.”

He said it seemed the “entire property market” had voted for National or ACT.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Michael Burge says the election result is significant for property investors.

Another investor and coach, Michael Burge, said it was “massive”.

“I was talking to friends recently saying if Labour win I would probably not buy more and probably look to pay down debt, even, which I hadn’t done to this point. If National and Act win I will look to purchase more. A lot of that is to do with the fact that the economy is going to be better even though rates are high.”

He said investors had had a bad rap under the current Government and had been “lumped in” with speculators. “Everyone involved in real estate is very happy at the moment.”

Corelogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said National’s policies would tend to lead to higher house prices than otherwise.

“But it won’t change stretched affordability, high mortgage rates, and possible debt-to-income ratios next year. So I’m not sure the extra boost to prices will be overwhelming. Interest deductibility is only phased over time too.

“Medium term, also potentially a bit more pressure on prices if Resource Management Act reform is back-pedalled and maybe less push to use brownfield land, more intensified housing stock etc. Although again I’m not sure the difference will be huge, and it’s all very uncertain over long horizons anyway – we never know the counterfactual.”

Gareth Kiernan, chief forecaster at Infometrics, said a new Government could give house prices a boost but that would be limited by affordability pressure, and the returns available given high interest rates.

He said it was conceivable that prices could rise 5% or 10% but hard to image them increasing much further.

His colleague, chief executive Brad Olsen, said interest rates were more of an influence on house prices than any Government policy.